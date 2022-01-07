Filler-Corn proposes enhanced COVID protocols for upcoming session

Outgoing House of Delegates Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn spelled out COVID mitigation measures as legislators and staff are set to return to Richmond.

Mandatory full vaccination, including booster shots, for all members of the House and staff.For members and staff who refuse vaccination or are unable, a mask mandate will be implemented on the House floor and other facilities under House jurisdiction along with weekly testing. Mandatory reporting of potential COVID-19 related symptoms followed by appropriate testing as specified by Center of Disease Control Guidelines.Those testing positive will then be subjected to CDC recommended protocol for quarantining. A virtual option for committee and floor votes for members who have been exposed or have tested positive for COVID-19. This option will ensure that sick members do not expose their colleagues, staff, press, or other individuals present and that Virginians have representation even if their member is affected by COVID-19. Providing the option for the Speaker to convene the House virtually, if needed.The number one priority is a safe return to in-person session, but it is important to have a contingency plan in place. We owe it to Virginians to complete this legislative session without delay.

“As COVID-19 infections rise across Virginia, it is vital the House put in place measures to ensure that it can complete the critical work deserved by Virginians in the upcoming session,” Filler-Corn said. “As we work to turn the corner on this pandemic and keep Virginia open and healthy, the protocols I have called for today, in addition to those already put in place, will help keep the House in session on behalf of the people of Virginia as well as protect Members and staff, their families, and the communities they return to.

“This pandemic is still affecting Virginians across the Commonwealth and they deserve and need a legislature that is able to stay on the job and address the challenges they face. These measures will help make that possible.”

