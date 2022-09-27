Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
fifty three percent of american travelers turning to road fed up with flight cancellations and delays
Culture

Fifty-three percent of American travelers turning to road, fed up with flight cancellations and delays

Rebecca Barnabi
Last updated:
airplane luggage
(© Hanoi Photography – stock.adobe.com)

In the first six months of 2022, nearly a quarter of U.S. flights were delayed.

Delays come as demand in air travel is surging following the ease of pandemic restrictions.

According to FamilyDestinationsGuide.com, two in three travelers said they believe flight cancellations are “the new norm.” Fifty-three percent said they are more likely to travel by road instead of airplane. Sixty-five percent do not believe the Department of Transport is doing enough to assist travelers.

By July 2022, more flight cancellations had occurred than at any time throughout 2021. The DOT said airlines should bear the brunt of the blame because of overscheduling flights, as well as guidelines for compensating passengers that contain confusing language.

Virginians would accept no less than $265 each in compensation for flight cancellations, a survey of 3,014 by FamilyDestinations.com reveals.

“Unfortunately for airlines, it seems this inconvenience caused to passengers doesn’t come cheap,” the website states in a press release. The average American would accept no less than $283. The amount is highest in Alaska with $534. However, Delaware travelers appear to be more understanding. They would accept just $86 for air travel inconveniences.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has called the travel disruptions “unacceptable.” U.S. airlines should offer meal vouchers to passengers who must suffer flight delays, as well as hotel accommodations if stranded overnight.

“The Department of Transportation is essentially telling U.S. carriers that they need to do far more to support passengers when they are forced to endure delays and cancellations due to flight overscheduling,’ Rose Ackermann at FamilyDestinationsGuide.com said in a press release. “The department’s upcoming website launch aims to compile all information about airline guidelines in this regard, making it more accessible for travelers to understand their rights in terms of compensation and refunds. Before booking your vacation, it’s important to familiarize yourself with your chosen airline’s policies in terms of cancellations and delays. This may help you to plan the rest of your trip accordingly, in case any of these inconveniences do happen to occur, thus alleviating the stress of having to deal with too much hassle on your holiday.”

In the first six months of 2022, according to data from the DOT, 3.2 percent of domestic flights were cancelled by U.S. airlines. Therefore, 61 percent of travelers consider cancellations “the new norm.” And they are not optimistic about the trend changing: 69 percent do not expect the travel situation to improve in 2022.

According to FamilyDestinationsGuide.com, the average traveler ranked themselves as an average 5 on a scale of one to 10, one being the least confident traveler when it comes to relying on air travel. Fifty-three percent said they will travel by road instead of air.

 

 

 

 

 

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

obesity health
,

Number of states with high rates of adult obesity more than doubles since 2018
Crystal Graham
donald trump

Trump says Democrats are ‘looking to destroy the country’: Another layer to The Big Lie
Chris Graham

Donald Trump is projecting again, this time in telling One America News that it’s Democrats who are trying to destroy America from within.

vdot
,

VDOT to hold public hearing on North Valley Pike sidewalk project
Rebecca Barnabi

The Virginia Department of Transportation will hold a public hearing Wed., Oct. 19, 2022 regarding sidewalk improvements to Route 11 North in Rockingham County

, ,

Virginia governor donates third-quarter salary to Stafford County non-profit
Rebecca Barnabi
acc football

ACC Football Notebook: Atlantic Division has four of the nation’s 21 remaining unbeatens
Staff/Wire
Big Ten/ACC Challenge

TV, game time details announced for 24th (and possibly final) ACC/Big Ten Challenge
Chris Graham
baseball

Waynesboro High School taps Army veteran Zach Hale as new head baseball coach
Chris Graham