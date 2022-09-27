Fifty-three percent of American travelers turning to road, fed up with flight cancellations and delays

In the first six months of 2022, nearly a quarter of U.S. flights were delayed.

Delays come as demand in air travel is surging following the ease of pandemic restrictions.

According to FamilyDestinationsGuide.com, two in three travelers said they believe flight cancellations are “the new norm.” Fifty-three percent said they are more likely to travel by road instead of airplane. Sixty-five percent do not believe the Department of Transport is doing enough to assist travelers.

By July 2022, more flight cancellations had occurred than at any time throughout 2021. The DOT said airlines should bear the brunt of the blame because of overscheduling flights, as well as guidelines for compensating passengers that contain confusing language.

Virginians would accept no less than $265 each in compensation for flight cancellations, a survey of 3,014 by FamilyDestinations.com reveals.

“Unfortunately for airlines, it seems this inconvenience caused to passengers doesn’t come cheap,” the website states in a press release. The average American would accept no less than $283. The amount is highest in Alaska with $534. However, Delaware travelers appear to be more understanding. They would accept just $86 for air travel inconveniences.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has called the travel disruptions “unacceptable.” U.S. airlines should offer meal vouchers to passengers who must suffer flight delays, as well as hotel accommodations if stranded overnight.

“The Department of Transportation is essentially telling U.S. carriers that they need to do far more to support passengers when they are forced to endure delays and cancellations due to flight overscheduling,’ Rose Ackermann at FamilyDestinationsGuide.com said in a press release. “The department’s upcoming website launch aims to compile all information about airline guidelines in this regard, making it more accessible for travelers to understand their rights in terms of compensation and refunds. Before booking your vacation, it’s important to familiarize yourself with your chosen airline’s policies in terms of cancellations and delays. This may help you to plan the rest of your trip accordingly, in case any of these inconveniences do happen to occur, thus alleviating the stress of having to deal with too much hassle on your holiday.”

In the first six months of 2022, according to data from the DOT, 3.2 percent of domestic flights were cancelled by U.S. airlines. Therefore, 61 percent of travelers consider cancellations “the new norm.” And they are not optimistic about the trend changing: 69 percent do not expect the travel situation to improve in 2022.

According to FamilyDestinationsGuide.com, the average traveler ranked themselves as an average 5 on a scale of one to 10, one being the least confident traveler when it comes to relying on air travel. Fifty-three percent said they will travel by road instead of air.