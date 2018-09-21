Field hockey: No. 10 UVA falls 2-0 at No. 9 Boston College

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

The No. 10 UVA field hockey team (3-4, 1-1 ACC) fell 2-0 to No. 9 Boston College (5-3, 1-1 ACC) on Friday (Sept. 21) in Newton, Mass.

The game was tied 0-0 at the half. Boston College broke the deadlock with 11 minutes remaining in regulation. The Eagles added an insurance goal in the final two minutes of the game, scoring on an empty net.

“We just have to keep at it,” said Virginia head coach Michele Madison. “The team actually played well. We just have to keep digging and stay with it until we can break through.”

The two teams played an even first half with UVA taking two shots and BC taking four, with Virginia’s senior goalkeeper Carrera Lucas (Brooklandville, Md.) making a pair of saves. Virginia had an early chance, earning a penalty corner in the first five minutes of the game, but the shot by junior Colleen Norair (Fredericksburg, Va.) was saved.

The Eagles broke the deadlock with 11 minutes remaining in regulation when Elizabeth Warner deflected in a shot sailing through the air, tipping it into the goal. The Eagles had a good scoring chance seven minutes earlier when they took a pair of shots after a penalty corner, the first was blocked and the second was stopped on the goal line by a defensive save from sophomore Rachel Robinson (Mount Joy, Pa.).

The Cavaliers pulled their goalkeeper with 4:16 remaining in the game to gain an extra attacker. The Virginia offense applied strong pressure, but could not get off a shot. Brooke Matterson scored an empty net goal on a breakaway, putting the Cavaliers in a 2-0 hole with 1:41 remaining,

Boston College took 11 shots while the Cavaliers took six. Lucas recorded five saves.

The Cavaliers finish off their Boston road trip on Sunday, Sept. 23, playing a 12 p.m. game at Northeastern. Streaming video and live stats will be available for the game through links posted on VirginiaSports.com.

Related Stories

Shop Google

Comment

News From Around the Web