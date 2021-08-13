Federal unemployment benefits to end Sept. 4

The Virginia Employment Commission is notifying customers that all COVID-19 related federal unemployment programs, as originally authorized by the CARES Act, and extended through the Continued Assistance Act of 2021 and American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, will end on Sept. 4.

Since the beginning of these programs, the VEC has issued over $14 billion in benefits, providing an unprecedented amount of economic support to Virginians during the pandemic.

The following federal unemployment programs are affected:

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation , which provides an additional $300 weekly payment for any claimant who is eligible for at least $1 of an underlying unemployment compensation program.

, which provides an additional $300 weekly payment for any claimant who is eligible for at least $1 of an underlying unemployment compensation program. Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, which provides benefits for claimants who are unemployed as a direct result of COVID-19 and not eligible for regular unemployment compensation or PEUC, including those who are self-employed or are gig workers.

which provides benefits for claimants who are unemployed as a direct result of COVID-19 and not eligible for regular unemployment compensation or PEUC, including those who are self-employed or are gig workers. Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation , which provides an extension of benefits after a claimant has exhausted regular unemployment insurance (UI) benefits.

, which provides an extension of benefits after a claimant has exhausted regular unemployment insurance (UI) benefits. Mixed Earner Unemployment Compensation, which provides an additional $100 weekly payment to certain claimants who have at least $5,000 in self-employment income in the most recent taxable year, prior to their application for regular unemployment compensation.

The VEC will process and pay benefits to eligible claimants for all weeks of unemployment ending on or before the date of termination in accordance with guidance from the United States Department of Labor. If a claimant is entitled to benefits and the claim is found to be valid after that date through a subsequent determination or appeal, the claimant will be paid those funds, even after the federal programs have ended.

With rising wages and an all-time high number of job openings, VEC and its partners at the Virginia Career Works Centers are working to support workers as they seek to restart their careers.

For more information on job openings and other services offered to support job seekers, visit www.vec.virginia.gov.