Federal dollars will fund electric vehicle charging stations in Virginia

Virginia will receive $15.7 million this year under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to install electric vehicle charging stations along key roads and highways.

Passed by the Democratic Congress and signed into law by President Biden, these investments will create good-paying jobs to improve charger access for Virginia’s drivers, help protect Virginia’s environment and support American car manufacturers’ rapidly-growing EV production.

The Commonwealth will receive $106.4 million for EV infrastructure over the next five years.

“Thanks to the leadership of President Biden and Congressional Democrats, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law continues to deliver for the Commonwealth,” said Rep. Donald McEachin (D-VA-04). “These overdue investments will strengthen our state’s critical infrastructure — paving the way for cleaner, easier driving and supporting good-paying union jobs. I was proud to vote for the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, and I remain committed to working with our state and local leaders to ensure that these funds are swiftly deployed to where Virginia drivers need them most.”

The United States’ network of 100,000 chargers is currently insufficient to service the growing number of EV owners — and also struggles with inconsistent plug types, payment options and data availability. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is investing in good-paying union jobs to address these shortcomings, advancing President Biden’s goal to expand the U.S. network to 500,000 chargers and grow electric vehicles sales to 50 percent of the automobile market by 2030.

Distributed by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration, the funds announced today will put Virginians to work building a convenient and equitable network of chargers across the state, making electric vehicles more accessible for both local and long-distance trips. In total, the FHWA is delivering nearly $5 billion in formula funding over the next five years to expand charging access across the country.

“This is a major victory for Virginia’s drivers, our economy and our environment,” McEachin said. “These funds will make a meaningful difference in the lives of Virginians while stimulating our economy and setting us on a path to achieve our ambitious clean-energy goals. I was proud to vote for this historic investment in our nation’s infrastructure for the future, and I will continue fighting to ensure that the Commonwealth receives its fair share of funding.”