FBI offers reward to assist with 2013 murder investigation

Published Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, 5:20 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The FBI Richmond Division is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the subject(s) involved in the disappearance and presumed murder of Marcus Andrapolis Robinson, a Northumberland County resident.

Marcus was last seen at his parents’ home in Heathsville on March 9, 2013. Investigators believe Marcus drove around the Georgetown area in his white 2006 Lincoln Town car prior to a planned meeting with identified persons on Davis Mill Road in Lancaster County. His vehicle was discovered the next day, fully engulfed in flames, in Northumberland County.

The investigation located evidence of a gun discharged inside the vehicle and believe the fire was intentionally set. Investigators have been unable to locate Marcus. Investigators consider Marcus a homicide victim and believe those responsible for this crime disposed of his body prior to the vehicle arson.

The FBI Richmond Field Office, the Northumberland County Sheriff’s Office and the Lancaster County Sheriff Office encourage anyone with information about this crime, or the location of Marcus Robinson’s remains, to contact law enforcement.

Tips may be provided to the FBI at (804) 261-1044 or tips.fbi.gov, to the NCSO at (804) 580-5221, or the LCSO at (804) 462-7463.

The FBI “Seeking Information” poster, previously created and shared within the FBI press release dated March 9, 2020, has been updated to reflect the $10,000 reward.

Related



