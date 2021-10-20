FBI offers reward for information regarding Lynchburg murder

Published Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, 2:56 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The FBI Richmond South Piedmont Violent Gang Task Force is working with the Lynchburg Police Department to solve the murder of 28-year-old Samantha Rachel Robinson earlier this year.

On Jan. 21, officers with the Lynchburg Police Department were dispatched to the area of 12th Street for a report of shots fired. Responding officers found Robinson behind the wheel of her white Hyundai sedan suffering from a gunshot wound.

Witnesses in the vehicle reported hearing what sounded like a rock hitting the sedan as they passed the C&C Mini Mart on 12th Street.

Robinson died from the injuries she sustained from this incident.

An FBI Seeking Information poster has been placed on the FBI’s webpage. No bit of information is insignificant to any investigation. Persons with information that may help investigators solve this crime may provide tips to the FBI via tips.fbi.gov or (804) 261-1044.