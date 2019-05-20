Father, son arrested in Augusta County breaking and entering

A father and son were arrested and charged with breaking and entering reported in the 1700 block of Balsley Road in Augusta County late Friday.

Dallas Wayne Warren, 21, was apprehended after being tracked from a wooded area near the home to another nearby residence. His father, Brian Allen Warren, 48, was arrested after further investigation into the 9:52 p.m. residential alarm that triggered the initial search.

The arrests were aided by the use of the sheriff’s office K-9 deputy, Arko.

“I am proud of the teamwork displayed in this apprehension between patrol deputies and our K-9 unit. K-9 Arko was able to track the suspect for approximately a mile, where he surrendered and was taken into custody by perimeter deputies,” Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith said.

Like this: Like Loading...



Pre-order for $20: click here.





The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history. Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is now available at a special pre-sale discounted price of $20. The book is expected to ship by June 10, 2019, and will retail for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google