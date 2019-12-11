Fatal car accident on Simmons Gap Road in Albemarle County

Published Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, 2:35 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Albemarle County Police responded to a call of a two-vehicle crash on Simmons Gap Road, near Plunkett Road, at approximately 8:15 a.m. Wednesday.

The crash involved two single-occupant vehicles, an SUV and a sedan. The driver of the sedan died on-scene. No other injuries were reported.

The road is reopened but the crash remains under investigation. No further information is available at this time.

This is the 11th fatal crash investigated by the Albemarle County Crash Reconstruction Team during 2019.

Related