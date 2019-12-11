Fatal car accident on Simmons Gap Road in Albemarle County
Albemarle County Police responded to a call of a two-vehicle crash on Simmons Gap Road, near Plunkett Road, at approximately 8:15 a.m. Wednesday.
The crash involved two single-occupant vehicles, an SUV and a sedan. The driver of the sedan died on-scene. No other injuries were reported.
The road is reopened but the crash remains under investigation. No further information is available at this time.
This is the 11th fatal crash investigated by the Albemarle County Crash Reconstruction Team during 2019.
UVA Basketball Fans!
Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”
Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”
Buy here.