Fashionably environmental: Local nonprofit hosts fashion show

The COVID-19 pandemic upset the world’s fashion cycle and encouraged the industry to rethink its impact on the environment.

On Saturday, Oct. 29, at 11 a.m. Shenandoah Green invites residents to rethink their impact on the environment by modeling in a Green Fashion Show at the Sunspots Pavilion in downtown Staunton.

“It’s to spread the word about sustainable fashion, and not using so much of the world’s resources,” said Georgi Tomisato, founding president of Shenandoah Green.

Tomisato said that the 501c3, which was founded in 2019 and began sponsoring Earth Day Staunton the same year, promotes a zero-waste lifestyle. Shenandoah Green encourages upcycling or recycling of clothing and thrift shopping, not buying new clothes.

Saturday’s fashion show will be the nonprofit’s second show. The first was held during COVID-19.

The nonprofit is a grassroots organization, according to Tomisato.

“It was based on testing for micro plastics in the local waters,” she said. Tomisato and Fred Blanton, treasurer of Shenandoah Green’s board, secured a grant from the American Geophysical Union’s Thriving Earth Exchange in 2018 to test waters in Staunton and found no evidence of micro plastics.

“Then we do a pretty good job of keeping the micro plastics out of the water,” she said. Tomisato said this means that all of the river cleanups are important, as well as keeping plastics off the streets and out of the city’s stormwater management system.

The nonprofit’s goal is “to create an environmentally sustainable community through education and advocacy.”

Ongoing throughout the year, the organization plants trees, and so far has planted one for each Staunton student, then cares for the trees in the Staunton Legacy Tree Project. The group also provides composting services at Gypsy Hill Park’s gym near the recycling center. Tomisato said Shenandoah Green hopes that as residents think to recycle, they also think to compost. Composting is also provided at the Staunton Farmers Market.

The organization helps with the Environmental Club at A.R. Ware Elementary School in Staunton and with building a wildlife trail at Bessie Weller Elementary School in Staunton.

After Saturday’s fashion show, the organization will begin work on Earth Day Staunton 2023.

If interested in modeling in the Green Fashion Show or volunteering, go to shenandoahgreen.org, email [email protected] or call Georgi at 571-217-2536.