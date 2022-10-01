farm credit honors augusta county resident for four decades with the cooperative

Augusta County resident Katrina Davis has retired from Farm Credit of the Virginias after more than four decades with the cooperative.

Davis was raised on a beef cattle farm in Augusta County.

She joined the association as a loan assistant at the Verona branch in 1982. At the time, she had not yet graduated high school.

In 2007, she moved to the Harrisonburg processing center, where Davis was promoted to processing center manager in 2014.

Prior to her retirement, Davis was a loan operations supervisor.

Over the years, Davis helped countless customer-owners reach their goals and realize their rural dreams.

Davis found sincere gratification in establishing relationships with customers and seeing Farm Credit’s member-borrowers succeed.

“I hope that Farm Credit will continue to treat their employees as family,” said Davis.

“Katrina’s hard work and dedication are worthy of admiration,” said Dana Close, director of compliance and loan operations. “She is an integral part of our operations team and her contributions to Farm Credit will always be valued and remembered.”

Farm Credit of the Virginias is a regional lending institution that serves Virginia, West Virginia and western Maryland.