Farm Bureau continually updating COVID-19 webpage
Virginia Farm Bureau Federation is continually updating a new resource on its website to provide farmers with current information relating to COVID-19 and its impact on their livelihoods.
Located at vafb.com/farmerresources, the page includes material related to farmers’ ability to acquire supplies and transport farm products, updates on the ability of foreign laborers to acquire visas through the federal H-2A program, and information on how to contact state and federal agencies that provide agricultural support services.
It also connects visitors with resources from Virginia Cooperative Extension and provides information about U.S. Department of Agriculture farm service centers, including operating hours, closures and answers to frequently asked questions.
For families at home with school-age children, the page provides a link to educational resources created by Virginia Agriculture in the Classroom.
Those include virtual farm tours, downloadable activities and a link to the Agriculture in the Classroom Facebook page, where videotaped instruction is offered three times a week.
UVA Basketball Fans!
Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”
Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”
Buy here.