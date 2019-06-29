Fargas has two RBIs to help improve Richmond to 6-4 in second half

The Richmond Flying Squirrels beat the Hartford Yard Goats, 3-2, on Friday at The Diamond behind a season-high six innings from Alfred Gutierrez and a season-high four hits from Johneshwy Fargas.

Gutierrez (Win, 5-3) allowed one run on two hits while striking out six and walking three. Hartford (41-36, 4-6) plated the only run allowed by Gutierrez in the second when Tyler Nevin doubled and later scored on a sacrifice fly from Bret Boswell.

Richmond (29-48, 6-4) tied the game in the bottom of the third on Fargas’ second hit of the night. After Bryce Johnson doubled off of Jack Wynkoop (Loss, 5-9) with two outs, Fargas drove him in with single to right field.

After Gutierrez stranded the bases loaded to complete his night in the top of the sixth, Johnson and Fargas combined to give the Flying Squirrels the lead. Johnson laid down a bunt single to lead off the inning. With Johnson running on a 1-1 pitch, Fargas chopped an RBI double down the third base line to put Richmond in front, 2-1. Fargas stole third base and later scored on an RBI single from Zach Houchins.

Fargas finished the game 4-for-4 with a double and three singles, including a bunt single. He also stole two bases to bring his league-leading total to 33 steals for the season.

Gutierrez completed six innings for the first time this season and has now tossed at least five innings while allowing three or fewer earned runs in six of his last seven starts. Over his last three starts, Gutierrez has 20 strikeouts and seven walks.

Carlos Navas struck out four of the six batters he faced in two perfect innings before handing things off to Melvin Adon (Save, 10) in the ninth.

The Yard Goats battled back in the ninth. Colton Welker led off with a single and later scored on a two-out, RBI single by Mylz Jones to make it a one-run game. Adon bounced back, striking out Carlos Herrera looking to end the game.

Adon, who was named an Eastern League All-Star on Monday, has a 1.42 ERA through nine appearances in June.

The Flying Squirrels played as las Ardillas Voladoras de Richmond and the Yard Goats played as los Chivos de Hartford as part of Minor League Baseball’s “Copa de la Diversion” program.

The Flying Squirrels continue their series against the Hartford Yard Goats on Saturday when left-hander Garrett Williams (1-7, 4.05 ERA) is scheduled to face right-hander Brandon Gold (7-4, 3.91 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. and coverage begins with the Flying Squirrels Pregame Warmup presented by Air Force Reserve at 5:35 on Sports Radio 910 the Fan and 105.1 FM.

Saturday is Military Appreciation Night at The Diamond. The Flying Squirrels’ annual salute to active duty servicemen & women and veterans culminates in an emotional postgame jersey presentation in which players and coaches hand their jerseys to TAPS families and veterans wounded in combat. The specialty jerseys are provided courtesy of The Good Feet Store.

After the game, fans can enjoy fireworks from up close and inside the fences. Gates open at 5 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now for the 2019 Eastern League All-Star Week presented by Genworth. The All-Star Week festivities begin on Sunday, July 7 with Mayor Levar Stoney’s All-Star Week Kickoff on Brown’s Island, followed by the All-Star Country Music Jam on Monday, July 8, headlined by Big & Rich with special guests Cowboy Troy and DJ Sinister at Virginia Credit Union LIVE! at Richmond Raceway. The Celebrity Home Run Derby is Tuesday, July 9 and the festivities wrap up with the 2019 Eastern League All-Star Game on Wednesday, July 10.

For tickets or more information, call 804-359-3866 (FUNN), visit SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets or stop by the Flying Squirrels box office.

