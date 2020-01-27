Family Skate Night at Yancey Community Center
Join in the fun at the Yancey Community Center in Esmont on Friday, Jan. 31 from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. for music, fun, food, and of course, roller skating.
DJ Percy will be providing the tunes and all proceeds from refreshments will support the B.F. Yancey Community Food Pantry.
Cost for the event is $3 including skate rental and $2 if you bring your own skates. Admission is at-the-door.
