Experience Voices from the Shadows at Pamplin Historical Park

Pamplin Historical Park & The National Museum of the Civil War Soldier is observing Halloween with an opportunity to experience “Voices from the Shadows.”

The Park is offering this annual evening event on two nights, Oct. 29th and Oct. 30th, at both 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. The tours are offered twice nightly and pre-registration is required for each tour.

Based on true accounts, these Virginia stories will lead you through a cemetery walk. You will meet spirits of the past, brought to life for one night to tell their tales of how they perished. The naturally haunting atmosphere of Pamplin Historical Park will enhance your visit to our battlefield after dark.

Costumed guides portraying “agents of death” will lead participants by candlelight on a spine-chilling tour through the Breakthrough Battlefield. At various stops, guests will encounter victims of murder, stabbing, neglect, drowning, and more. These and other ghouls will recount their stories and share some of the details of their sinister past that led them to an early grave. Tours will be accompanied by sights and sounds that heighten the senses while breaking the silence of the night.

Based on original corner’s reports, the naturally haunting atmosphere of Pamplin Historical Park gives visitors a rare opportunity to experience the Park and battlefield after dark.

Space is limited and reservations are required to ensure a spot on the tour. The lantern-lit walk begins at the Hart Farm, located at 6915 Duncan Road, Petersburg.

Admission is $12 for adults and $6 for children ages 6-12. The minimum recommended age for this nighttime tour is six years old. Flashlights are recommended for all tour participants.

Call 804-861-2408 or online reservations can be made by visiting www.pamplinpark.org.