EMU Intensive English Program now accepting fall semester applications

The Intensive English Program (IEP) at Eastern Mennonite University is now accepting local and international applications for the fall semester, which runs Aug. 28-Dec. 12.

New student assessments and registration will be Monday, Aug. 26. Students can choose to attend morning classes from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m., afternoon classes from 1-2:50 p.m., or both.

Local applications will be accepted until August 26. International applications should be submitted as soon as possible, to allow sufficient time for the application review and visa processes.

Each semester, 40-60 students representing 15 to 20 different countries receive personal attention in one-on-one and small-group settings. They learn career-enabling language skills and North American academic norms and expectations.

“We celebrate our diversity,” said IEP director Karen Suderman. “We welcome strangers and make them feel at home.”

Students can study full- or part-time, and those who complete the fifth and sixth course levels will earn 15 credits towards a degree at EMU. Students can also gain admittance to EMU, other Mennonite colleges in the United States, or the nearby James Madison University based solely on the recommendation of IEP.

Courses include listening, speaking and vocabulary; grammar; integrated skills; and reading, writing and research. Often IEP students plan to follow their IEP courses with higher studies at EMU or another college in the United States, or to advance in their careers all over the globe.

All IEP lecturers have master’s degrees in their field of study and have lived and worked internationally.

Information about tuition for local and international students, course dates, course descriptions and applying to the program is available here. Elizabeth Witmer, IEP office coordinator and coordinator of admissions, can be reached at (540) 432-4053 and elizabeth.witmer@emu.edu.

