EMU earns Washington Monthly ranking for contributions to the public good

Eastern Mennonite University is ranked in the top tier of Washington Monthly’s annual college rankings.

The rankings measure an institution “based on their contribution to the public good” in the categories of upward social mobility, research, and opportunities for public service.

EMU is included among the “master’s universities,” which includes “institutions that award a significant number of master’s degrees but few or no doctoral degrees.”

The university finished sixth among Virginia universities overall. The components of the Washington Monthly ranking methodology play to several of EMU’s historic strengths:

In a nod to EMU’s long tradition of undergraduate academic excellence, the university was second among the Virginia master’s universities and 34th in the nation for the number of graduates who continue to complete a doctorate in any subject (the “Bachelor’s to PhD” category).

As clear evidence of EMU’s distinctive values, EMU ranked second among Virginia master’s universities and 57th in the nation in the percentage of grads with service-oriented majors.

Washington Monthly, based in Washington D.C., bills itself as “an independent voice, listened to by insiders and willing to take on sacred cows—liberal and conservative” with a deep belief “in the great American traditions of civic responsibility.”

Results of the 2022 U.S. News and World Report rankings will be issued next week.