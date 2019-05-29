Emmett Hanger wins Virginia Chamber of Commerce Free Enterprise Award

Sen. Emmett Hanger (R-Augusta) was recently awarded the Free Enterprise Award for his pro-business and tax policy work by t​he Virginia Chamber of Commerce. ​

The Free Enterprise Award recognizes legislators for their support of the principles and initiatives outlined in the Chamber’s long- term economic development plan, Blueprint Virginia 2025.

“I am proud of our work to ensure Virginia’s tax policies strengthen our standing in the business world and am appreciative of this recognition by the Chamber. I look forward to continuing my work with the Chamber to help them succeed in their long-term plans because their success benefits all of Virginia,” Hanger said.

The Virginia Chamber of Commerce is the largest business advocacy organization in the Commonwealth, with more than 26,000 members. The Chamber is a nonpartisan, business advocacy organization that works in the legislative, regulatory and political arenas to act as the catalyst for positive change in all areas of economic development and competitiveness for Virginia.

In December 2017, the Chamber released an update to its long-term strategic economic development plan, Blueprint Virginia 2025, which engaged over 6,000 business and community leaders to lay out a plan to getting Virginia back to the top of national business climate rankings.

Hanger represents the Virginia Senate’s 24th District representing Augusta, Greene, and Madison Counties, the Cities of Staunton and Waynesboro, and parts of Rockingham and Culpeper Counties,

