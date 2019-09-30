Elaine Luria secures pay raise for disabled veterans

Congresswoman Elaine Luria (VA-02) announced Monday that President Trump has signed into law her bipartisan bill that would put more money in the pockets of American veterans.

The Veterans’ Compensation Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) Act of 2019, H.R. 1200, is Congresswoman Luria’s second bill to become law. She is a first-term lawmaker who served 20 years in the U.S. Navy – the longest active-duty tenure of anyone in the House Democratic Caucus.

“It’s a privilege to come to Congress and deliver support to our nation’s bravest men and women,” Congresswoman Luria said. “Providing quality benefits to our veterans and their dependents can change lives. Through this legislation, Congress is honoring its commitment to American heroes who served in harm’s way so that our nation can live in peace at home.”

The bill that became law will provide a cost-of-living increase by the same percentage as Social Security and will become effective Dec. 1.

Cost-of-living increases aid veterans, their families, and their survivors to help maintain the value of their benefits against inflation. Without such increases, veterans may not be able to have an acceptable quality-of-life into their later years.

The new law provides cost-of-living increases for wartime disability compensation; compensation for dependents; clothing allowance; dependency and indemnity compensation to surviving spouses; and dependency and indemnity compensation to children.