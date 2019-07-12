Elaine Luria announces House passage of NDAA

Congresswoman Elaine Luria (VA-02) today praised House passage of the Fiscal Year 2020 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), keeping her promise to fight for servicemembers and military families in Hampton Roads and beyond.

The 20-year Navy veteran urged both houses of Congress and the President to come together on defense spending and other fiscal issues to avoid continuing resolutions and other stopgaps that could impede future projects and negatively impact military readiness.

“This defense authorization bill keeps Americans safe, gives our troops the resources they need to succeed, helps military families, and best positions Hampton Roads to continue our critical role in securing America,” Congresswoman Luria said. “I hope the House, Senate, and President can quickly come together to provide the best bill for defending our nation.”

The House NDAA includes:

3.1% pay raise for servicemembers

Tenant bill of rights to protect families in military housing

$11.5 billion for military construction and family housing

$121 million to clean up chemicals in drinking water on or near bases

$17 million for advance planning efforts in support of refueling USS HARRY S TRUMAN

$48.9 million for construction improvements at Norfolk Naval Shipyard in support of the Secretary of the Navy’s Public Shipyard revitalization plan

$10 million in DoD supplemental Impact Aid to reimburse local school districts for costs incurred in providing public education to military children with severe disabilities

Requirement for the DoD to develop expanded standards for the Defense Access Roads Program and to direct DoD to use its authority to initiate construction, repair, and mitigation projects related to sea-level rise and recurrent flooding

Accelerates DoD’s implementation of the Defense Community Infrastructure Pilot Program (DCIP) to improve the long-term sustainment and resiliency of defense installations

The House NDAA also would:

Permit the surviving spouses of deceased veterans who are eligible for Survivors Benefit Plan (SBP) annuities and Dependency and Indemnity Compensation (DIC) to receive the full amount of both of those benefits that have been paid for and earned by the veteran

Eliminate the need for Special Survivor Indemnity Allowance that is available to surviving spouses who have SBP annuities reduced by the amount of their DIC

Eliminate the refund of SBP premiums that are paid to surviving spouses whose SBP payments are reduced

Eliminate the optional SBP annuities paid to dependent children of service members who died on active duty and restore the SBP annuities to the surviving spouses of those service members

Like this: Like Loading...





Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable run Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.



The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.







Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google