Eight arrests made during Staunton Police Department online sex sting

Eight arrests were made during a recent Staunton Police Department task force investigation into the online solicitation of minors.

The Staunton Police Department is a member agency of the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

For information to help keep your children safe online visit: https://www.justice.gov/coronavirus/keeping-children-safe-online and https://www.missingkids.org/NetSmartz

The individuals listed below were arrested on the following charges:

Santos Aguilar, 25, Staunton, one count of online solicitation of a minor under 15 (Code of VA Section 18.2-374.3), one count of attempted indecent liberties with a minor (Code of VA Section 18.2-26/18.2-370)

Larry Wood, 40, Harrisonburg, one count of online solicitation of a minor under 15 (Code of VA Section 18.2-374.3), one count of attempted indecent liberties with a minor (Code of VA Section 18.2-26/18.2-370)

Jamie Conner, 52, Buena Vista, three counts of online solicitation of a minor under 15 (Code of VA Section 18.2-374.3), one count of attempted indecent liberties with a minor (Code of VA Section 18.2-26/18.2-370)

Atticus Conway, 30, Bridgewater, four counts of online solicitation of a minor under 15 (Code of VA Section 18.2-374.3), one count of attempted indecent liberties with a minor (Code of VA Section 18.2-26/18.2-370)

Mario Corchachdo, 34, Charlottesville, one count of online solicitation of a minor under 15 (Code of VA Section 18.2-374.3), one count of attempted indecent liberties with a minor (Code of VA Section 18.2-26/18.2-370)

Thomas Riggleman, 56, Broadway, one count of online solicitation of a minor under 15 (Code of VA Section 18.2-374.3), one count of attempted indecent liberties with a minor (Code of VA Section 18.2-26/18.2-370)

Kevin Cahill, 37, King George, 10 counts of online solicitation of a minor under 15 (Code of VA Section 18.2-374.3)

Daniel Eavey, 58, Crimora, 10 counts of online solicitation of a minor under 15 (Code of VA Section 18.2-374.3), one count of attempted indecent liberties with a minor (Code of VA Section 18.2-26/18.2-370)

