economic development gets state funding boost in southwest virginia
News

Economic development gets state funding boost in Southwest Virginia

Rebecca Barnabi
Last updated:
virginia economy
(© vepar5 – stock.adobe.com)

Industrial sites, workforce development and immediate job creation are among the eight projects chosen by Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Congressman Morgan Griffith for funding through Virginia’s Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization (AMLER) program.

The projects, according to a press release, are in Buchanan, Dickenson, Scott and Wise counties.

“These projects selected support our goals of immediate job creation and the development of new business-ready sites that will be the fuel that drives new business investment in these southwest Virginia communities,” Youngkin said in the press release. “There is great innovation in these proposals that will make Virginia the best place to live, work and raise a family.”

Buchanan’s Main Five Expansion will receive $500,000 for the expansion of existing sewing manufacturing.

In Dickenson County, Bird Dog will receive $525,000 for the expansion of an existing plastics manufacturing operation, Chip Mill Industrial Site will receive more than $2.3 million for the development of a build-ready pad site, and $750,000 for creation of a sportsman complex

JJ Kelly Property Site Development will receive nearly $1.6 million for creation of pad-ready site for a housing development in Wise County, while Mountain Empire Community College Center will receive $925,000 for workforce program upgrades and Project Junction will receive $2 million to leverage previously mined properties and create industrial operations for Energy DELTA Lab.

Wise/Scott counties will receive $2 million for creation of campsites at the Big Cherry Reservoir Regional Outdoor Recreation, as well as connector trails to Devil’s Bathtub and around the reservoir.

“Launched just over five years ago, this program has generated over 200 jobs,” Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick said in the press release. “The potential is much greater as these innovative grant recipients foresee over one-thousand jobs created once projects are completed. These exciting new and expanding opportunities will strongly support our recent announcement of bringing the first of its kind small modular nuclear reactor to the coalfield region.”

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

