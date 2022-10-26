Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
early start and increase in respiratory illnesses in virginia creates concern with children
Politics

Early start and increase in respiratory illnesses in Virginia creates concern with children

Rebecca Barnabi
Last updated:
child vaccine
(© Africa Studio – stock.adobe.com)

More than 90 percent of beds are full at Virginia Children’s Hospitals.

In response, U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger is pressing the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for answers about how their organizations plan to help protect Virginia children and seniors, support frontline healthcare providers and prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses during what is predicted to be a severe flu season.

According to a press release, recent reports indicate many children’s hospitals have been at capacity for weeks with patients suffering from respiratory illnesses, including respiratory syncytial virus, the flu and flu-like illnesses. For the second year, these illnesses have hit earlier and made children more ill than before. Since early September, the number of Virginians visiting emergency departments and urgent care clinics with RSV has more than quadrupled before the typical respiratory illness season has begun.

A lower population immunity caused by decreased spread of viruses because of COVID-19 mitigation efforts and falling vaccination rates have contributed to the spread of illnesses. The press release stated that vaccination rates among Virginia children between six months and four years old fell from nearly 20 percent to just over 10 percent between 2019 and 2022.

“I write with grave concerns that children’s hospitals in Virginia and across the country are reporting long waits for care and bed shortages as the number of patients with respiratory illnesses skyrockets,” Spanberger wrote in a letter to HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra and CDC Administrator Rochelle Walensky. “I am committed to ensuring our federal government is prepared to support Virginia’s families and frontline health care providers ahead of what could be a severe flu season. As such, I request more information about how the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) plan to improve data reporting, engagement with health providers, and vaccination campaigns to ensure the highest degree of preparedness.”

Spanberger requested more information about a plan from national disease prevention leaders to improve reporting, increase engagement with health providers and raise flu vaccination rates. She also highlighted the strain that this influx in cases is putting on frontline providers.

“The early start of flu-like illness season, coupled with lower flu vaccine coverage rates, could strain our healthcare providers, who have already spent more than two exhausting years on the front lines battling COVID-19,” Spanberger wrote in her letter.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

Back to the past: Readers share memories of Staunton Mall
Rebecca Barnabi
joshua dee bradford

Page County: Sheriff’s Office seeks information on disappearance of Joshua Dee Bradford
Chris Graham

The Page County Sheriff’s Office been working on following up on leads and other information regarding the disappearance of Joshua Dee Bradford.

missing person

Roanoke: Police seek help locating missing 15-year-old
Chris Graham

The Roanoke Police Department is attempting to locate a missing 15-year-old juvenile.

halloween trick or treaters

Trick-or-treat event returns to downtown Waynesboro Friday
Crystal Graham

Instagram dominates Influencer Marketing in the United States with a 45% share
vyom

Biden announces $23 million investment in Virginia union jobs, economic development
Rebecca Barnabi
Zach Trogdon DRPT

DRPT welcomes Zach Trogdon as its next Chief of Public Transportation
Crystal Graham