Duke’s Tre Jones declares for 2020 NBA Draft
Duke sophomore guard Tre Jones will enter his name in the 2020 NBA Draft.
The 2020 ACC Player of the Year, Jones ranked sixth in the ACC in scoring (16.2), second in assists (6.4), fourth in assist/turnover ratio (+2.4), sixth in steals (1.8) and 11th in field goal percentage (.423).
The early assessment on Jones, a 6’3”, 185-pounder, has him landing in the back half of the first round of the draft.
His strength: defense, as the 2020 ACC Defensive Player of the Year.
The knock: shooting. Jones actually improved from deep from his freshman year, when he shot 26.2 percent from long-range, connecting on 36.1 percent of his shots from behind the arc in 2019-2020, which actually isn’t all that bad.
Jones also does a nice job getting into the paint. According to Hoop-Math.com, Jones shot 54.0 percent at the rim, and a healthy 29.5 percent of his field-goal attempts were at the rim.
“He’s been the heart and soul of our program over the last two seasons, and it’s been a joy for me to watch him develop as a player and leader,” Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said. “There aren’t many as competitive as him, and I know the best is yet to come. I want to thank Tre for being such a pleasure to coach, and I wish him nothing but the best as he pursues his NBA career.”
Jones noted the one thing missing from his resume: a national championship.
The younger brother of Tyus Jones, who won a national title as a freshman in 2015, had a national championship as his “main goal.”
“I can’t think about what didn’t happen, I can only think about what did happen,” Jones said. “What did happen was the amazing experiences and relationships I gained with my brothers, the knowledge I received from Coach K and all of the Duke staff to become a better player and person, and the endless support from the Crazies and all the Duke fans. Duke has taught me what it means and what it takes to be the best at what I do. My journey is just getting started. As I look to begin my career at the next level I will always and forever cherish everything Duke.”
Story by Chris Graham
UVA Basketball Fans!
Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”
Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”
Buy here.
AFP BusinessAs professional consultants, Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including website design, SEO, TV/radio, video work, branding and logos, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation. Augusta Free Press LLC was founded in 2002.
Web DesignAugusta Free Press has designed more than 800 websites for clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design, content development and SEO. Short on staff? We’ll work with you to update your AFP-designed website in a timely manner or train your staff to make changes.
Marketing/Social Media ManagementAugusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Graphic DesignAugusta Free Press will help you take your vision to the next level. From branding and logos to print materials, our team will work with you to develop products to showcase your business. From brochures and rack cards to full-color magazines or print/digital ads, we’ve got you covered.
Event Planning/FundraisingAugusta Free Press will help you plan the best event for your organization. From an open house or anniversary to a 5K or Pay Per View, we can handle it all. Looking for training for your sales staff? We can help energize your employees or board. Need ideas to raise more money? Let us help you plan a successful event. Want to hold a news conference or need help with a press release? We can do that too.
Click here for more.