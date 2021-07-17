DRPT seeks public input on Disadvantaged Business Enterprise goals

The Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation’s Disadvantaged Business Enterprise overall goal for the three-year period of Federal Fiscal Years 2022–2024 is 7.8 percent for Federal Transit Administration assisted contracts.

The proposed overall DBE goal and goal methodology are posted at www.drpt.virginia.gov/media/3433/vdrpt-dbe-overall-goal-fy2022-2024.pdf for review.

DRPT has opened a 30-day public comment period, beginning June 15, 2021, for input on our DBE goals. Public comments will be accepted via email at drptpr@drpt.virginia.gov or mike.mucha@drpt.virginia.gov.

Public meeting

DRPT will hold a virtual public meeting to consult with stakeholders, which include minority and women-owned business groups, community organizations, trade associations and other officials or organizations that may have information concerning the availability of disadvantaged business and to accept comments on the DBE overall goal and goal methodology.

This virtual public meeting will be held on Wednesday, July 21, at 4 p.m.

DRPT plans to achieve its overall DBE goal by using race-neutral measures. The overall goal is expressed as a percentage of FTA funds DRPT projects to expend for the triennial goal period. The goal methodology used is in accordance with the U.S. Department of Transportation DBE Program Final Rule, 49 Code of federal regulation, Part 26.

The triennial overall goal is established to achieve a “level playing field” for DBEs to participate in DRPT’s FTA assisted contracting opportunities.