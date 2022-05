Down on the Farm: Inside FredNats baseball with Eric Bach

Fredericksburg Nationals broadcaster Eric Bach joins “Street Knowledge” to report on Nats prospects Brady House, Jeremy De La Rosa, Viandel Pena, Sammy Infante and Rodney Theophile.

