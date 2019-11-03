Dominion Energy helps food reach people in need with $100,000 grant

The Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation awarded a $100,000 grant to the Federation of Virginia Food Banks to help ensure perishable food items get to those who need it most in the Commonwealth.

The grant will help Virginia’s seven food banks with storage costs necessary to maintain and distribute fresh food statewide, including produce, milk, and other items which would otherwise go to waste.

Blue Ridge Area Food Bank (Verona)

Capital Area Food Bank (Lorton)

Feeding SW Virginia (Salem)

Feed More (Richmond)

Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia & the Eastern Shore (Norfolk)

Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank (Fredericksburg)

Virginia Peninsula Foodbank (Hampton)

The food banks regularly receive and distribute food through The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP). This food, also known as government commodities, can typically constitute up to 30% of a food bank’s inventory and is made available at no cost to low-income households through eligible nonprofit outlets.

Beginning this year, the USDA has increased the volume of food available through TEFAP due to the trade mitigation purchase program. Virginia’s food banks received over 6.3 million pounds of food from January to June of this year in conjunction with the new program. Unfortunately, the food banks had to decline a significant amount of product due to limited storage capacity that was not suited to meet the program’s irregular schedules and exceptionally large-volume deliveries.

“We want to accept and distribute more of the food made available to us. We are still seeing high levels of need at our 1,500 partner agencies and food donations continue to decline as retailers and manufacturers get more efficient,” said Eddie Oliver, executive director of the Federation of Virginia Food Banks. “This grant gives us the unique opportunity to get nutritious food to the 865,000 Virginians facing food insecurity.”

“No one should go hungry while food is available. This money will help food banks in many of the communities we serve in Virginia ensure that healthy, nutritious food gets to those in need,” said Hunter Applewhite, president of the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation.

The Federation of Virginia Food Banks is the Commonwealth’s largest hunger-relief network, comprising the seven regional Virginia/Washington DC food banks and supporting them in providing food, funding, education, and advocacy services throughout the state.

Dominion Energy has more than 2.5 million electric customers in Virginia and is leading the nation in environmental and social responsibility through initiatives ranging from electric school buses to coal-ash removal and recycling, as well as through its superior track record of improved safety, low rates, veteran hiring and more.

Nearly 7.5 million customers in 18 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D). Through its Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation, as well as EnergyShare and other programs, Dominion Energy contributed nearly $35 million in 2018 to community causes. The Foundation supports nonprofit causes that meet basic human needs, protect the environment, promote education, and encourage community vitality. Please visit www.DominionEnergy.com to learn more.

The Federation of Virginia Food Banks is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit state association of food banks affiliated with Feeding America and is the largest hunger-relief network in the state. Composed of the seven regional Virginia/Washington DC food banks, the Federation supports the food banks in providing food, funding, and education throughout the Commonwealth.

The Federation’s mission is to grow the collective capacity of Virginia’s food banks and engage partners to end hunger in the Commonwealth. Last year, the Federation’s network distributed almost 120 million pounds of food and grocery products through 1,500 member agencies that directly serve those in need. These agencies operate programs such as soup kitchens, after school programs, senior centers and elderly feeding programs, the Kids Cafe® Program, Head Start, transitional housing, mental health programs, homeless and domestic violence shelters, and individual household distribution.

