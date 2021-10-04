DMV walk-in service added every other day beginning this week

Virginia DMV customers may choose to schedule an appointment for service or opt for walk-in service on alternating days at all 75 customer service centers beginning this week.

Appointment-only service will be offered on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays; and walk-in service will be offered only on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Hours vary by office location.

Preparation is key to a successful in-person visit to a DMV CSC, whether it is scheduled or not. Resources for preparation, including individual office hours, can be found at dmvNOW.com.

“With more than 50 services available online and others by mail, many customers are taking advantage of the opportunity to conduct business without having to come to the DMV,” said DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb. “But when an in-person visit is needed, customers can now plan ahead for a convenient appointment or walk in on alternating days, allowing Virginians to choose the way they prefer to be served.”

At the direction of the General Assembly, DMV is integrating walk-in service back into its operations in addition to appointments. Based on research, surveys, experience, and the ongoing pandemic, DMV developed a hybrid service model to offer options and flexibility.

DMV began operating by appointment only as it reopened offices in May 2020 after a temporary closure due to the rapid spread of COVID-19, in accordance with Executive Directive Seven (as amended). Operating by appointment has proven to be overwhelmingly popular with customers, 77 percent of whom said in a survey that they wished to see appointments continue.

During the pandemic, customers shifted the way they do business with DMV by taking advantage of online and mail-based services. DMV is conducting over 10 percent more transactions per week cumulatively through all service channels than before the pandemic. For the week ending Oct. 2, customers completed 352,895 transactions across all service channels, as compared to the pre-pandemic weekly average of 309,111 total transactions.

DMV offers many service alternatives outside of the CSC. More than 50 transactions are available at dmvNOW.com and many can be conducted by mail. Customers may obtain vehicle-related services at DMV Select partner offices, most of which are operating by appointment only. Appointments can be scheduled for nearly every DMV service with the agency’s mobile DMV Connect teams. Customers needing a title after purchasing a vehicle from an individual (not a dealer) may also drop off their applications and supporting documents at CSCs. Staff will process the work and contact customers to pick up the title within five days.

Customers who have scheduled an appointment and instead decide to walk in for service should cancel that appointment to make it available for other customers. Walk-in service will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis based on the type of transaction; customers should anticipate wait times. For the health and safety of customers and employees, lobby chairs will be spaced to allow for physical distance and all customers are strongly encouraged to wear face coverings.