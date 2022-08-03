DMV launches new video series to prevent crashes on Virginia roadways
You wouldn’t jump out of an airplane without buckling your parachute, so why would you drive a car without buckling your seat belt? That’s a question posed in a new video from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles.
It’s part of a series of four spots which compare outrageous behaviors people would never combine – such as texting in the ring during an MMA fight – with just-as-dangerous behind-the-wheel activities people undertake every day – like texting while driving.
While the series is designed to be humorous, the reality is not so funny, according to the DMV. So far this year, 518 people have been killed in crashes on Virginia roadways.
“We wanted these videos to be funny to get people’s attention, but the underlying message is very serious,” said Linda Ford, acting DMV commissioner and the governor’s highway safety representative, in a news release. “Crash deaths continue to rise on our roadways. Each of us can help change that by being a safe driver every time we get behind the wheel.”
The “Safe Driving is Something We Can All Live With” series debuted this week on social media, streaming services, cable television and video-equipped gas station pumps across the Commonwealth.
Topics covered include speed, drunk driving and distracted driving prevention as well as seat belt safety.
Produced by NDP and Tilt Creative+Production in Richmond, the videos may be viewed on the DMV’s YouTube page.