Published Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, 12:10 pm

Discovering how to step into the world of juice cleanses is not necessarily an easy task. It can feel like trying to find that perfect chocolate chip cookie recipe online. You type in your query to the search engine, and before you know it, you are quickly sucked into the blog after blog of long-winded exposition when all you wanted was a solid recipe. Thankfully that does not have to be your experience finding out what you need to know about juice cleansing and which one is right for you.

The basics of what a juice cleanse is

When trying to discover which juice cleanse is right for you, the most crucial element you have to understand is precisely what a juice cleanse is. A juice cleanses when you decide to substitute solid foods for juiced substances over some time. This can look like many different things, and when it comes to juicing up fruit and veggies, there are nearly limitless types, combinations, and flavors to pursue.

More importantly, there are different kinds of juice cleanse. For instance, you can do a complete veggie cleanse by simply substituting solid food for juiced vegetables. There are also cleanses that focus entirely on juice derived from fruits, and then there are juices derived from veggies, fruits, and even nuts and berries.

So knowing what you are looking for in a juice cleanse is key to finding which one will work best for you. For instance, if you have a massive aversion to eating your greens, then trying out a juice cleanse for the first time that heavily relies on vegetable ingredients may not be the wisest move. Not saying you can’t work up to a vegetable-based juice, but it may not be a great first choice.

So first, figuring out what your preferences on juice are is critical. At pressed, we pride ourselves on delivering a wide variety of delicious, cold-pressed juices balanced in their blend and incredible taste profile.

Juices like our Greens 3 contain powerhouse greens, ginger, and apple to help curve the taste profile. Our celery juice is a powerful blend of celery, lemon, and 15 vitamins and minerals that will help to promote whole-body wellness. At the same time, we offer citrus blends along with nut-based vanilla almond milk with sea salt for that sweet treat you’ll crave again once you’ve tried!

Duration is key

The second most crucial nut-based step in discovering which juice cleanse is right for you is duration. Too often, we try something new and don’t take small steps to promote success over the long haul but instead jump in hard, heavy, and fast! We don’t suggest starting with any kind of cleanse if you’ve never tried one before at high commitment.

That is one of the reasons why we sell our cleanse’s one day at a time and even offer a half day juice cleanse. Pursuing health is a lifelong journey and being patient with yourself to build on small victories will improve your chances of long-term success. Build your way up to longer, and deeper juice cleanses over time and enjoys the delicious process every step of the way.

What comes in a half day juice cleanse

As the name implies, a half-day juice cleanse will have you committing to your liquid diet for simply half of the day. This allows you to finish out your incredible cleanse experience with what we suggest should be a warm, plant-based meal.

The benefit to this is that it allows you to test out your endurance and commitment. If you felt like it was a breeze – upgrade your subsequent cleans to a whole day and see how it goes!

A half-day juice cleanse will come with four powerful juices that you’ll drink as meal substitutes for the first half of your day and one wellness shot for extra energy:

Greens 3

Celery Juice

Citrus 2

Vanilla Almond Milk

Wellness Shot with Ginger

Go at your own pace with this delicious, beginner-level juice cleanse. This half-day will help you ease into the world of cleansing. It will also give you noticeable, rich nutritional benefits that will have you coming back for more and possibly upgrading to the full day cleanse sooner than you thought.

