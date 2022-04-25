Different types of card games and how to play them online

Card games have been around for as long as games have existed; they’re almost as old as civilization. Some people believe they began in China in the 9th century before finding their way to the west, becoming more standard. Playing cards have evolved in recent years into various trading card games, each one being uniquely different from the other.

Keep reading for the various types of online card games and how to play them. Keep in mind that each card game has its set of rules and playing techniques.

Codenames

Vlaada Chvatil designed and released Codenames in 2015; its gameplay involves splitting players into teams. One player on each team, appointed to the spymaster, must provide world clues for their team members. The clues help their teammates guess as many words as possible from the word grids, but only those that can score them points. Some words will score the opponent team points, and there’s an assassin word that ends the game immediately, and that’s why you must know how to play the game.

Dominion

Dominion is an influential card game, one of the most influential of all time. It was released in 2008 and introduced into the deck-building word, a game tactic that has been replicated several times. The game starts with players on a small deck; they must grow strategically by making smart purchasing decisions with treasure cards. Each decision is important, and the rewarding nature of the process of building the deck makes the game highly engaging.

Spyfall

Spyfall, a social deduction card game, involves three to eight players. Where four players are playing, three payers will get cards with the same location but individual roles. Each player then must ask and answer questions about their location from their given role’s perspective. The essence of the game is for other players to deduce the spy, while the spy must guess everyone’s location.

Tabletop Simulator

Tabletop Simulator was tailor-made for developers to make their official DLC for the game; it simulates the experience of physically playing board games. People can play a popular card or board games like Marvel Champions and Disney Villainous using mods. Not every mod is programmed perfectly, but the sheer variety and free-cost status make them easy to try out. If you like the mods a lot, you may find yourself buying the physical copies.

Smash Up

Smash Up is a famous card game that has been around for more than eight years and is still as strong as ever. It is a two-to-four competitive game aiming to solve schoolyard arguments like whether ghostly wizards are scarier than fairy aliens. The digital version of Smash Up is still missing the majority of the catalog of the physical version. However, the digital Smash Up is a good start for those new to the game and introduces them to its system.

Uno

Uno is a classic online card game that has stood the test of time; the digital version is its most popular version. The goal of the Uno card game is to empty your hand of cards before everyone else, which can be prevented in many ways. For one, you could miscalculate, or other players can meddle with you. Uno is the simplest game on this list, making it great for families.

Hex

Hex is among the newer online card games with playing techniques similar to that of Magic. However, it has enough differences to make it stand out from the crowd just a little. It has the online play aspect as well as a decent length solo campaign for players uninterested in playing PvP rounds. Unfortunately, Hex hasn’t witnessed many updates in the last year, making players move on to other games.

Pokemon TCG

Pokemon TCG is a dedicated fan base that often sees real-world tournaments played with the VGC tournaments. The game’s official website has a way for players to play the game online. It stands out from other collectible card games in having a trading option that only a few have.

Faeria

Faeria is a unique online card game that involves ever-popular mechanics and board-building gameplay. It has a secondary feature that introduces another layer to player strategy as monsters move towards the opponent. The movement is reminiscent of Yu-Gi-Oh’s Dungeon Dice and can only be replaced on specific types of tiles.

Shadowverse

Shadowverse is a lot like Magic but different in that it features a brilliant solo and multiplayer experience. Each leader card represents a different deck, and each deck features unique gameplay that makes the experience fun. Shadowverse leans into its anime inspirations with ridiculous plot points in story mode. The game has some of the best card graphics and artworks of all online card games.

Card games transitioned from physical to digital as the Internet rose to become a household standard. Now, players can challenge players over wide distances, and they don’t struggle to find someone who plays the same card game. Playing online card games is as simple as logging in and finding a player to go up against.

Story by Rupert Walters

