DGIF goes blaze pink for breast cancer awareness

In an effort to promote the law that went into effect on July 1, 2017 that allows the wearing of Blaze Pink for safety during the black powder and general firearm seasons for deer, the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries is getting the word out on the addition of blaze pink while also bringing awareness to breast cancer.

DGIF asked Susan G. Komen of Central Virginia to collaborate with them to help show support for breast cancer awareness and blaze pink. Combining the two campaigns provides DGIF an opportunity to promote safety and education while showing support for the millions of women who have been fighting the ultimate fight.

It also represents members of the DGIF family that are battling, or have battled, breast cancer.

During hunting season (now through the end of January), the DGIF Law Enforcement Division has changed their markings on eight of their Law Enforcement vehicles from gold to blaze pink.

The markings on the vehicles also help promote safety while in the outdoors by showing the proper blaze pink color. People will be reminded of Breast Cancer Awareness through the pink ribbons that are displayed on the vehicles.

“Reminding people to be safe while hunting helps us to achieve our goal of reducing hunting incidents that result in injury or death. Just as we want to be proactive in this effort, we were excited to partner with the Susan G. Komen Foundation to be proactive in their efforts to prevent, detect and cure breast cancer. We are hoping with this partnership, the slogan “Blaze Pink Saves Lives” will hold true in the woods as well as people’s homes,” Major Scott Naff, Assistant Chief of Operations for DGIF.

These brightly marked DGIF Law Enforcement vehicles will be located in each region around the Commonwealth as well as near their headquarters in Henrico County.

