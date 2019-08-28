Developing: Waynesboro Police investigating double stabbing

Two people are in the hospital after a domestic incident turned into a double stabbing in Waynesboro on Wednesday.

Waynesboro Police responded to the scene in the 700 block of Pine Avenue at approximately 7 a.m.

Details are sketchy at this time, but what is known is that a 30-year-old male subject was airlifted to UVA Medical Center with severe injuries, and a 31-year-old female was transported to Augusta Health for medical treatment but was later transported to UVA as well.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing, and no charges have been filed as of yet. No further threat to the community exists.

