Detecting injuries after a car accident

Accidents can be sudden and traumatic experiences. While some accidents can leave drivers and passengers unharmed, many others can lead to severe internal and external injuries. It is essential to get yourself examined for any damages after an accident. “Early detection and treatment of car accident injuries can help save lives and cost,” says personal injury attorney Joseph Kopfler.

Most common car accident injuries

Two of the most common car accident injuries include:

1. Head injuries

Head injuries can have different degrees of impact, from somewhat minor to very extreme. A vehicle’s sudden stop or shift can make the heads of drivers and passengers move in unexpected and unnatural ways. These movements can bring about muscle strains and injuries in the neck and back. In addition, passengers can injure their heads if they hit the side window or the driving wheel. A severe head crash can cause internal head injury that results in swelling and tearing of the cerebrum tissue and veins. Most internal head wounds bring about blackouts; however, more severe effects can cause enduring harm to the cerebrum.

2. Chest injuries

Chest wounds are common in car collisions. Chest wounds range from agonizing injuries to broken ribs and inner wounds. Drivers frequently experience chest wounds when they collide with the driving wheel. Safety belts and dashboards can likewise cause chest wounds in an accident. Some other injuries that could happen due to car accidents are scrapes and cuts, soft tissue injuries, and injuries in the arm and leg.

Factors that influence the impact of injuries

Factors that influence the impact of car accidents on the victims include:

A person’s sitting posture at the time of the accident.

The speed rate of the vehicles at the point of the collision.

The position where the cars were hit.

The point of impact could be the front, the side, or the rear angle.

If the driver or passenger was wearing a seatbelt.

Noticing a car accident injury

Feeling fine just after the accident doesn’t imply that you are fine. In a crash, your body will create adrenaline and endorphins that may make you feel energetic and without pain. When these feelings die down, the pain sustained from an accident may begin to set in.

Soft tissue injuries

Even at low speeds, vehicle crashes can create a great deal of force. Drivers and passengers can get injured by this abrupt stop, or they might get tossed around. This puts much weight on joints and other weak spots of the body, causing soft tissue injuries. Soft tissue injuries are those injuries done to some parts of the body other than your bone. Soft tissues include muscles, ligaments, and tendons. One of the most well-known soft tissue injuries is called “whiplash.” This refers to a physical issue to the neck muscles when the head is abruptly, strongly tossed forward, and afterward back. Delicate tissue wounds such as whiplash can bring long-lasting pain, which may require future medical treatment. In addition, soft tissue wounds are not noticeable on an X-ray, making them tougher to detect.

Concussions

Car accidents can put drivers and passengers at high risk of concussion. A concussion is a traumatic brain injury, typically caused by a violent blow to the head or violent shaking of the head or body. Concussions can be intense, and the symptoms don’t always appear immediately. Here is a rundown of concussion indications:

Loss of consciousness

Feeling unfocused

Memory loss

Headache

Vision impairment

Sickness

Fatigue

Insomnia/ unusual sleeping patterns

Showing any of these signs means that you might have a concussion, and you should look for clinical care.

Legal aid after a vehicle accident

With all these injuries in mind, it is important to finally touch upon how insurance companies may try to limit your compensation. After a car crash, an adverse driver’s insurance company might reach out to you to sign a release of any claims you may have. The insurance company might offer you cash to sign the release.

In this situation, it is best to wait until a clinical expert has thoroughly assessed you before executing anything an insurance company forwards to you. Take time to observe your body to ensure all wounds from the crash have ultimately shown themselves. Your doctor can assist you with deciding how long this should be. If you signed a release and a physical issue later appears, you lose your lawful right to seek compensation for that injury.

