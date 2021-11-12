Destination Downtown Waynesboro will host Dec. 4 Holiday Market

Published Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, 6:35 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Destination Downtown Waynesboro will host a Holiday Market in the Main Street Alley on Saturday, Dec. 4 from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

In addition to local businesses and artisans setting up booths in the alley, several other notable vendors will be in attendance. The Backyard Gourmet food truck will be serving up a special menu, plus Lucky Duck Kettle Korn, a caricature artist, a performance by the Mountain Heritage Clogging Group at noon, and a special visit from Santa at 1 p.m.

Come to the market to purchase locally made gifts for loved ones this holiday season, including a wide assortment of goods from handmade leather wallets, earrings, wood burned furniture, macrame, home decor, and more. Visit the DDW table to warm up with a cup of hot chocolate and the opportunity to purchase the organization’s inaugural keepsake ornament.

The Holiday Market is not the only reason to visit Downtown Waynesboro on Dec. 4. The Wayne Theatre will be having its Christmas Tree lighting at 5:30 p.m. and the Waynesboro Christmas parade will take over the streets from 6-8 p.m.

In addition, the P. Buckley Moss Gallery will be hosting its holiday gallery open house Dec. 3-5. “That Holiday Feeling” Decorations Trail will also kick off Friday, Dec. 3, and run through Christmas Eve, every evening from 6-8 p.m.

For more information on the Holiday Market and all of the festive events happening downtown, check out Destination Downtown Waynesboro’s Facebook page, or go to www.visitwaynesboro.com/events.

Related



