DEQ pledges $1.5M to address watershed pollution

The Virginia DEQ has announced up to $1.5 million in federal funds for competitive grants to improve water quality in Virginia.

The funds will be used to support best management practices (BMPs) to improve impaired waterbodies across the state. Grant awards can range from $100,000 to $400,000 and applications are due Oct. 31, 2019.

Recipients are expected to implement improvement projects with U.S. Environmental Protection Agency approved local implementation plans designed to prevent and control nonpoint source (NPS) pollution in watersheds, which can consist of streams, rivers, lakes, reservoirs and groundwater. Improvement measures include the use of BMPs, such as retention ponds, fencing to prevent livestock access to streams and septic system repairs.

“Grantees have implemented projects under the federal Clean Water Act’s Section 319 for nearly 20 years and in more than 225 watersheds across the commonwealth,” said DEQ Water Planning Division Director Jutta Schneider. “These partnerships have contributed to significant water quality improvements at the local level.”

“DEQ is proud to once again offer grant funds to support these important projects,” said DEQ Nonpoint Source Project Coordinator Lauren Linville. “This program helps existing partners and grantees continue their excellent work, while also offering opportunities for new partners and organizations to address key local water quality issues.”

More details, including the application form, are available on the DEQ website.

