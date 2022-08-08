Department of Forestry announces grants for tree-planting efforts
The Virginia Department of Forestry has announced the availability of approximately $900,000 in grant funding through the current cycle of the Virginia Trees for Clean Water grant program.
Supported by the Virginia Water Quality improvement fund, the VTCW grant program is designed to improve water quality across Virginia by encouraging tree-planting efforts where they are needed most and raise awareness of their benefits.
“Trees improve our everyday lives in so many ways,” said Lara Johnson, VDOF urban and community forestry program manager. “Trees reduce the impacts of urban heat, filter our air and provide clean drinking water. Our goal is to plant and support as many trees as possible and VDOF is grateful for the opportunity to support these beneficial planting projects.”
This cycle of grant funds will be used for projects occurring this fall and during the spring of 2023.
Grants may be awarded to civic groups, communities, local governments, tribal organizations, non-profit organizations, neighborhood associations, public educational institutions, state agencies and volunteer groups.
The deadline for applications is 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25.
Projects funded through the VTCW grant program include tree-planting activities of all types. Applications are accepted in the form of a proposal. The recommended funding range for proposals is between $1,000 and $50,000 per project. Funds are distributed on a reimbursement basis.
Proposals must include:
- A letter of recommendation from your local VDOF forester (Find yours here)
- A detailed, long-term tree maintenance plan
- Community outreach and engagement components
- Demonstrate the merit of the project
The VTCW grant program also aims to help Virginia work towards its Phase III Watershed Implementation Plan goals, a comprehensive roadmap for improving Chesapeake Bay watersheds at federal, state and local levels.
For more information about the VTCW grant program, including the RFP, application and budget worksheet, visit VDOF’s website.