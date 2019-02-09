Del. Steve Landes releases 2019 legislative survey results

Del. Steve Landes, R-Weyers Cave, released the results of the annual 25th House District Legislative Survey.

The survey was issued in December. Approximately 250 constituents completed the 10 question survey where the issues of keeping Virginians safe from crime, supporting K-12 schools and higher education, and fostering jobs and economic development received strong support from respondents. Del. Landes has conducted a legislative survey during each of his 24 years of service in the General Assembly.

“I am grateful to the constituents of the 25th House District who took the time to complete this 24th annual legislative survey. These surveys help to provide me insight into the thoughts and opinions of the people I work hard to represent,” Landes said. “These responses help keep me apprised of people’s opinions back home and aid me as how to best represent the 25th District in the House of Delegates.”

The 2019 survey, which was provided online and mailed to constituent households, covered topics including what core services provided by state government are most important, a host of education issues, and how Virginia should fund solutions to address safety issues and congestion on Interstate 81. The survey results may be viewed online at www.stevelandes.com.

Some key results from the survey include:

26.38% of respondents listed keeping Virginians safe from crime as the number one response for the most important core service provided by state government, followed closely by 25.53% of respondents who answered supporting K-12 schools and higher education.

80.77% support realigning the responsibilities of school counselors so the majority of their time is spent providing direct student services rather than on administrative work.

88.35% support lowering the cost of Prepaid529 contracts by lowering the pricing reserve when the fund is above 105% funded status.

90.91% believe support requiring hospitals or healthcare providers to show upfront clear cost information before providing the service.

38.16% believe Interstate 81 improvements should be funded by tolls on heavy trucks and Out-of-state residents, followed by 32.89% who support raising gas and transportation taxes statewide.

34.55% believe investing in workforce training to ensure Virginia has skilled workers to fill jobs is the best way to spend public dollars to encourage more economic development and job growth.

Landes represents the 25th House District, which includes parts of Albemarle, Augusta, and Rockingham Counties. Landes is currently serving his twelfth term in the Virginia House of Delegates. Visit SteveLandes.com for additional information.

