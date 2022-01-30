Del. Chris Runion elected chair of Conservative Caucus

20th House District Del. Chris Runion has been elected chair of the Conservative Caucus.

“Having the faith of my colleagues and to be handed this gavel is a humbling honor,” Runion said. “Following in the footsteps of the strong conservative leaders in Virginia who have held the position I hold now only strengthens my resolve to represent the values of the 25th District. I know my colleagues are just as eager and willing to dig in and represent accordingly.”

The Conservative Caucus is a unified group of legislators in the House and Senate who are devoted to advocating for family values, individual freedoms, conservative principles, religious liberty, and constitutional government. Advocacy organizations partner with these representatives in an effort to bolster this platform, both in the halls of the Assembly, and the Commonwealth at large.