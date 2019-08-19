Deal with Aramark will bring six new tenants to 5th Street Station

Published Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, 8:04 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

5th Street Station Ventures, LLC, a commercial real estate partnership and developer of the retail center, recently signed a contract with restaurant giant Aramark to lease an 11,944-square-foot space at 5th Street Station, Charlottesville’s newest shopping district.

The six new food and beverage businesses joining the retail hub’s other mixed-used occupants include Auntie Anne’s, BurgerFi, Caribou Coffee, Chickie’s & Pete’s, Pei Wei and Wing Zone. Basil Mediterranean and Rotika Indian Eats will also join 5th Street Station in early fall 2019.

“We are thrilled with how the market has responded to our existing retail and restaurant lineup at 5th Street Station, with many merchants breaking nationwide sales records at this location,” said Jeff Garrison, partner at 5th Street Station Ventures, LLC. “Through this partnership with Aramark, the addition of these new establishments to our food hall concept at The Yard is a win-win for the community, and we can’t wait to unveil them to the public.”

Construction started earlier this summer, and all retailers are expected to open in winter 2019.

The center’s current stores open now include Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, ABC Liquor, A.C. Moore Arts and Crafts, Bank of the James, Chimm, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Dollar Tree, Extreme Pizza, Field & Stream, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, GNC, Great Clips, Hair Cuttery, Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa, Havertys, iFixt, Jersey Mike’s, Krispy Kreme, Mailbox Express, Mattress Warehouse, Panera Bread, Pikasso Swig, PetSmart, Planet Fitness, Primary Eyecare, Royal Nails, Select Medical, Sentara Family Medicine, Soul Food Station, Sprint, Timberwood Tap House, Trend Salon, Verizon and Wegmans.

Strategically positioned on 5th Street and directly off Interstate 64, 5th Street Station is comprised of 470,000 square feet of shopping and restaurants. The retail center also has a wide variety of retailers, restaurants and service providers while adding to the overall economic value and draw of southern Charlottesville area.

The retail center is close to maximum occupancy. For more information or leasing options on the remaining space, contact 5th Street Station Ventures at 770-692-8300 ext. 121.

About 5th Street Station

5th Street Station is Charlottesville’s newest shopping district. Strategically positioned on 5th Street, the retail center is directly off Interstate 64 in southern Charlottesville, Va. It’s in close proximity to the University of Virginia and the affluent counties of Albemarle, Orange, Fluvanna, Madison, Buckingham, Louisa, Augusta and Rockingham, making 5th Street Station a convenient stop for dining, shopping and daily errands.

Comprised of 470,000 square feet of shopping and restaurants, 5th Street Station features first-in-market national retailers like Wegmans and Dicks Sporting Goods. The retail center also has a wide variety of retailers, restaurants and service providers while adding to the lively southern Charlottesville area. It’s the perfect place for a quick stop by the bank and the grocery store or to take some time to relax by trying out a new hairstyle and enjoying a casual lunch. For more information, visit www.5thStStation.com.

About Aramark

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) is an American corporation that provides food service, facilities and uniform services to Fortune 500 companies, world-champion sports teams, state-of-the-art healthcare providers, the world’s leading educational institutions, iconic destinations and cultural attractions and numerous municipalities in 19 countries around the world. For more information, visit www.Aramark.com.

Like this: Like Loading...