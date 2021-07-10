DCR to discuss Shenandoah Valley rail-trail study July 21

The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation, in collaboration with the Virginia Department of Transportation, will host a webinar July 21 at 7 p.m. to share information about the feasibility study for a proposed rail-trail project in the Shenandoah Valley.

DCR is evaluating the conversion of an inactive Norfolk-Southern railroad segment into a 48.5-mile multiuse recreational trail. The trail would link the towns of Broadway and Front Royal, passing through the counties of Rockingham, Shenandoah and Warren.

During the webinar, DCR will share results of a public survey about the project. More than 8,000 people responded to the online survey, which was administered by VDOT.

Registration is required. Register at www.dcr.virginia.gov/shen-rail-trail.

The webinar will be via GoToWebinar. A recording will be made available later on DCR’s website.

DCR is conducting the feasibility study with technical assistance from VDOT and the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation.

For more information, visit www.virginiadot.org/projects/staunton/rockingham,_shenandoah_and_warren_counties_-_rail_trail_study.asp.