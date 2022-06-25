Daily UK & Ireland Horse Racing Betting Tips: Saturday 25th June
Today we have some stellar horse racing action from both the UK and Ireland. Seven meetings in total, with six coming in England and one coming from across the water in Ireland. We have exclusive betting tips for you on all 51 races on Saturday 25th June from the racing in the UK & Ireland.
The meetings from Curragh, Newcastle, Newcastle, Windsor and Chester get underway in the early afternoon. Meanwhile the remaining two meetings from Doncaster and Lingfield get underway in the late afternoon and run through into the evening. The first race of the afternoon sets off at 1.00pm at Newmarket, with the last race of the day on getting underway at 9.00pm at Doncaster.
We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Curragh and one from Newcastle, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on every single race.
Best Horse Racing Free Bets
Daily horse racing betting tips: Curragh, Newcastle, Newmarket, Windsor, Chester, Doncaster and Lingfield
NAP – PRISONER’S DILEMMA @ 8/1 with 888Sport – 1.25 Curragh
Our NAP of the day comes from the opening race of the afternoon across the pond in Ireland, where we have selected Prisoner’s Dilemma for JF Levins to triumph in this six furlong listed race.
This 6-year-old comes here boasting some impressive form, with four wins in his last seven, as well as a third place finish. Prisoner’s Dilemma has raced at Curragh before, but as of yet hasn’t won, but has been close on numerous occasions. He won impressively last time out at Fairyhouse over the same trip as today off a 5lbs higher mark.
Donagh O’Connor takes the reigns today and will be hopeful of picking up a seventh win for Prisoner’s Dilemma here this afternoon.
NEXT BEST – VALLEY FORGE @ 13/2 with 888Sport – 3.30 Newcastle
For our Next Best selection on Saturday 25th June, we have sided with Valley Forge for the Andrew Balding yard to triumph in this Class 2 Handicap over the two mile distance.
This 4-year-old gelding has three wins on the flat turf, with one coming last time out at Haydock in a Class 2 Handicap over the same trip and off a higher mark than he runs off today. Valley Forge also boasts another win in a Class 2 when triumphing at York in August 2021, in a 22 horse race in which he ran well and showed real grit to win.
David Probert takes to the saddle this afternoon, hoping to make it back-to-back wins for Valley Forge this Saturday up on Tyneside.
RELATED: Today’s Horse Racing Lucky 15 Best Bets and Tips
Check out all of our racing selections across the seven meetings in the UK and Ireland on Saturday
We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Curragh, Newcastle, Newmarket, Windsor, Chester, Doncaster and Lingfield on Saturday. Here is who we are backing for our horse racing bets on all 51 races:
Curragh Horse Racing Tips
- 1.25 Prisoner’s Dilemma (NAP) @ 8/1 with 888Sport
- 2.00 Karkiyna @ 5/1 with 888Sport
- 2.35 Sh Boom @ 14/1 with 888Sport
- 3.05 Apache Outlaw @ 12/1 with 888Sport
- 3.45 Lionel @ 9/1 with 888Sport
- 4.20 Vega Magnifico @ 4/1 with 888Sport
- 4.50 Jungle Cove @ 12/1 with 888Sport
- 5.25 Chicago Bear @ 7/2 with 888Sport
Newcastle Horse Racing Tips
- 1.15 Lopes Dancer @ 6/1 with 888Sport
- 1.50 Tipperary Tiger @ 9/1 with 888Sport
- 2.25 Sense Of Duty @ 15/8 with 888Sport
- 2.55 Mellow Magic @ 11/1 with 888Sport
- 3.30 Valley Forge (NB) @ 13/2 with 888Sport
- 4.03 Harry Brown @ 9/4 with 888Sport
- 4.38 The Attorney @ 5/1 with 888Sport
- 5.13 Vulcan @ 5/1 with 888Sport
Newmarket Horse Racing Tips
- 1.00 Divina Grace @ 12/1 with 888Sport
- 1.30 Ashky @ 13/8 with 888Sport
- 2.05 Malrescia @ 9/2 with 888Sport
- 2.40 Universal Order @ 5/2 with 888Sport
- 3.15 Ever Given @ 15/2 with 888Sport
- 3.50 Tucson Cloud @ 6/4 with 888Sport
- 4.25 Chips And Rice @ 7/4 with 888Sport
Windsor Horse Racing Tips
- 1.40 Executive Pool @ 7/4 with 888Sport
- 2.15 Eminency @ 5/1 with 888Sport
- 2.48 Asian Queen @ 25/1 with 888Sport
- 3.20 My Oberon @ 47/25 with 888Sport
- 3.55 Seattle King @ 9/2 with 888Sport
- 4.30 Liverpool Knight @ 10/3 with 888Sport
- 5.05 Whats In The Bag @ 4/6 with 888Sport
Chester Horse Racing Tips
- 1.55 Changeofmind @ 28/1 with 888Sport
- 2.30 The New Marvan @ 13/2 with 888Sport
- 3.10 Glory Fighter @ 9/4 with 888Sport
- 3.40 Hebrides @ 5/4 with 888Sport
- 4.15 Jazz Samba @ 5/1 with 888Sport
- 4.45 King Of Tonga @ 6/1 with 888Sport
- 5.20 Baileys Derbyday @ 15/8 with 888Sport
Doncaster Horse Racing Tips
- 6.00 Katyusha @ SP with 888Sport
- 6.30 Wow William @ SP with 888Sport
- 7.00 Abu Malek @ SP with 888Sport
- 7.30 Pending Appeal @ SP with 888Sport
- 8.00 Pure Dreamer @ SP with 888Sport
- 8.30 Willem Twee @ SP with 888Sport
- 9.00 Roshambo @ SP with 888Sport
Lingfield Horse Racing Tips
- 5.45 Leap Abroad @ 2/1 with 888Sport
- 6.15 Power On @ 5/1 with 888Sport
- 6.45 Lady Holywood @ 11/4 with 888Sport
- 7.15 Mick’s Spirit @ 4/1 with 888Sport
- 7.45 Stormbreaker @ 11/4 with 888Sport
- 8.15 Vertical @ 11/1 with 888Sport
- 8.45 Seal Of Solomon @ 5/2 with 888Sport
Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change
Best Horse Racing Free Bets
RELATED: Today’s Horse Racing Lucky 15 Best Bets and Tips