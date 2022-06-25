Daily UK & Ireland Horse Racing Betting Tips: Saturday 25th June

Today we have some stellar horse racing action from both the UK and Ireland. Seven meetings in total, with six coming in England and one coming from across the water in Ireland. We have exclusive betting tips for you on all 51 races on Saturday 25th June from the racing in the UK & Ireland.

The meetings from Curragh, Newcastle, Newcastle, Windsor and Chester get underway in the early afternoon. Meanwhile the remaining two meetings from Doncaster and Lingfield get underway in the late afternoon and run through into the evening. The first race of the afternoon sets off at 1.00pm at Newmarket, with the last race of the day on getting underway at 9.00pm at Doncaster.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Curragh and one from Newcastle, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on every single race.

Daily horse racing betting tips: Curragh, Newcastle, Newmarket, Windsor, Chester, Doncaster and Lingfield

NAP – PRISONER’S DILEMMA @ 8/1 with 888Sport – 1.25 Curragh



Our NAP of the day comes from the opening race of the afternoon across the pond in Ireland, where we have selected Prisoner’s Dilemma for JF Levins to triumph in this six furlong listed race.

This 6-year-old comes here boasting some impressive form, with four wins in his last seven, as well as a third place finish. Prisoner’s Dilemma has raced at Curragh before, but as of yet hasn’t won, but has been close on numerous occasions. He won impressively last time out at Fairyhouse over the same trip as today off a 5lbs higher mark.

Donagh O’Connor takes the reigns today and will be hopeful of picking up a seventh win for Prisoner’s Dilemma here this afternoon.

NEXT BEST – VALLEY FORGE @ 13/2 with 888Sport – 3.30 Newcastle

For our Next Best selection on Saturday 25th June, we have sided with Valley Forge for the Andrew Balding yard to triumph in this Class 2 Handicap over the two mile distance.

This 4-year-old gelding has three wins on the flat turf, with one coming last time out at Haydock in a Class 2 Handicap over the same trip and off a higher mark than he runs off today. Valley Forge also boasts another win in a Class 2 when triumphing at York in August 2021, in a 22 horse race in which he ran well and showed real grit to win.

David Probert takes to the saddle this afternoon, hoping to make it back-to-back wins for Valley Forge this Saturday up on Tyneside.

Check out all of our racing selections across the seven meetings in the UK and Ireland on Saturday

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Curragh, Newcastle, Newmarket, Windsor, Chester, Doncaster and Lingfield on Saturday. Here is who we are backing for our horse racing bets on all 51 races:

Curragh Horse Racing Tips

Newcastle Horse Racing Tips

Newmarket Horse Racing Tips

Windsor Horse Racing Tips

Chester Horse Racing Tips

Doncaster Horse Racing Tips

Lingfield Horse Racing Tips

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

