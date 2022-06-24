Today’s ITV Horse Racing Lucky 15 Tips | Saturday ITV Horse Racing Best Bets

Today’s horse racing tips for your Lucky 15 bet slips, on Saturday 25th June, come across the UK and Irish meetings from the Curragh, Newmarket and Newcastle. See Andy Newton’s Lucky 15 best bets below and more in-depth race previews for today’s horse racing Lucky 15 tips.

Horse Racing Lucky 15 Betting Tips Today

Note: Odds are subject to change

Today’s Horse Racing Lucky 15 Betting Tips For Saturday 25th June 2022

A jam-packed day ahead on the UK horse racing front with today’s horse racing action from the UK and Ireland coming from Newmarket, Newcastle, Windsor, Chester, Lingfield, Doncaster and the Curragh (Ire).



The Northumberland Plate (3:30pm) at Newcastle and the Irish Derby (3:40pm) at the Curragh are two of the highlights.

Lucky 15 Horse Racing Betting Tips, 2.05 Newmarket

MINNETONKA @ 85/40 with 888Sport

Could not have been more impressive on debut at Salisbury last time out – winning by 7 lengths. Up into a Listed race here but the Hannon yard have a good record in the race and also won it 12 months ago so clearly like to target this pot.

Lucky 15 Horse Racing Betting Tips, 2.25 Newcastle

SENSE OF DUTY @ 7/4 with 888Sport

Has a bit to find on these terms but this William Haggas runner is unexposed still with just four career runs. That said, has still won three of those 4 opening races, including a Listed race last time at Haydock. Being a 3yo filly also gets a handy 10lbs allowance from the rest.



Lucky 15 Horse Racing Betting Tips, 3.15 Newmarket

LANEQASH @ 85/40 with 888Sport

Nose second to Pogo last time and takes that one on again here. But this Roger Varian runner was returning from a 246-day break the last time so can be expected to have come on for it and can overturn the run.



Lucky 15 Horse Racing Betting Tips, 3.45 Curragh

TUESDAY @ 11/8 with 888Sport

Supplemented for the Irish Derby in the week which is a good sign the powerful Ballydoyle camp are happy with her. Won the Epsom Oaks last time and being a filly gets 3lbs from the colts in the race. Will be looking to become the first filly to win this race since Balanchine (1994), while will also be hoping to give trainer Aidan O’Brien a 15th success in the race and provide jockey Ryan Moore with his first.

Best Horse Racing Free Bets