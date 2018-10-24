Custom trade show display mistakes to avoid

Published Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, 9:06 am

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

businessCreating a successful custom trade show display needs many actions: picking the exhibit company, picking your focus audience, simplifying text, selecting design specs, and more. Anyway, avoiding different activities can also contribute to more gainful custom exhibits. Avoiding these mistakes is a vital part of creating the highest standard more cost-friendly display possible for your business. Here are a few of the most general exhibitors make that can impact your success.

Failing to read the exhibitors manual

You should get an exhibitors manual for every trade show at which you join. This manual is an complete list of rules and regulations that govern your time at the trade fair. For example, it should contain the deadlines of renting equipment, the lighting types that are permitted at the show, the type of technology that the event can support and more. If you read it perfectly, you should know everything you need to successfully present at the show.

Picking the bad sized display

Another general error also happens before the design process even starts. This error involves picking the bad size display. For example, if you reserve one booth size and build another, you might end up with custom shows that simply do not fit. Alternatively, your booth area and display might match, but the size might not fit your requirements. For example, exhibits that are larger than necessary can eat up so much of your budget that you have nothing left with which to design your big display. Plus, if you go too huge, your risk having a display that looks empty because you just do not draw enough visitors to make the area worth it.

Alternatively, little displays can leave your booth feeling overcrowded. And, an overcrowded booth can dishearten visitors who otherwise would have stopped by. Or, it can make your look unimportant if your competitors bring bigger exhibits.

Failing to plan ahead

One of the most general mistakes made by exhibits is failing to plan ahead. Just building a special trade show display needs 6-8 weeks of construction. Fleshing out your vision and making and refining a design take even longer. A best rule of thumb is to provide yourself and your exhibit company four to six months to complete the process of making custom trade show displays. Further, a failure of plan ahead can mean missing deadlines at the trade show. Or, it might mean losing out on the lower rates for materials, reservations, and services that are accessible to people who request them ahead of time.

Targeting on cost instead of standard

Creating a special trade show display on a budget can be a very challenge, mainly if your budget is little. That is why many exhibitors try to build their shows with the least expensive materials and the affordable design services out there. They hope to attain a successful trade show display without overspending.

Instead of making cost the most vital element in your design decisions, consider making quality most vital. This might mean that you have to build a little display or include fewer specs. Anyway, picking quality materials and a professional exhibit  firm does not mean having to give up on your budget.

Books from AFP

2018-19 UVA Basketball Preview: Just $1.99 on Amazon!

UVA Basketball finished the 2017-18 season ranked at the top of the national polls. Augusta Free Press editor Chris Graham offers his insight and analysis on the 2018-19 'Hoos, breaking down the roster, the legacy of coach Tony Bennett, and how the loss to UMBC could fuel a run through March Madness next spring.

The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever: Just $3.49 on Amazon!

Chris Graham offers a glimpse behind the curtain of the pro wrestling business in his new book, The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, the inside story of the 2011 Night of Legends, a live pay-per-view event featuring stars including WWE Hall of Famers Kevin Nash, "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan and The Rock 'n Roll Express that was met with almost universally negative reviews.

Mad About U: History of University Hall available on Amazon for just $5.99!

Mad About U: Four Decades of at University Hall is a comprehensive book covering the players, coaches and memories of University Hall at the University of Virginia. Join us as we look back at the memories from more than 40 years in U Hall.


News From Around the Web


Shop Google



Comment