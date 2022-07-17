Curve break scoreless tie with walk-off sacrifice fly to take third straight over Squirrels
Wil Jensen threw five scoreless innings in his Double-A debut but the Richmond Flying Squirrels lost, 1-0, to the Altoona Curve on Saturday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field.
The Flying Squirrels (46-40, 6-11) have dropped three straight games in this week’s series against the Curve (44-42, 10-6) after winning the first two.
The game was held scoreless into the bottom of the ninth inning. With one out, Blake Rivera (Loss, 4-3) allowed back-to-back base hits to put runners at second and third and Richmond intentionally walked Brendt Citta to load the bases. Connor Scott lofted a walk-off sacrifice fly to center, scoring Fabricio Macias from third for the game’s only run.
Jensen fired five scoreless innings with five strikeouts, allowing three hits and two walks with five strikeouts.
Chris Wright held the Curve scoreless in the sixth inning with one strikeout. With Taylor Rashi on the mound in the seventh, Altoona’s Brendt Citta hit a double but was tagged out at third base off a relay throw from Mike Gigliotti and Shane Matheny.
Altoona starter Quinn Priester gave up two hits and two walks but pitched 5.1 scoreless with three strikeouts against the Flying Squirrels. Reliever Brad Case (Win, 4-3) did not allow a hit over three innings and struck out three batters.
The road trip concludes Sunday with a first pitch scheduled for 1 p.m. between Richmond and Altoona. Right-hander Kai-Wei Teng (5-6, 4.60) will get the start for the Flying Squirrels opposed by right-hander Carmen Mlodzinski (2-5, 4.53) for the Curve.
The Flying Squirrels will return home on Friday, July 22, for the first of three games against the Bowie Baysox at The Diamond. On Friday, the first 1,000 fans ages 21 and older will go home with a Patriotic Beer Belt presented by Bud Light, perfect for any summer BBQ. It is also Funnville Friday Happy Hour from 5:30-7:30 p.m. where fans can enjoy two-dollar 12-ounce domestic beers at all concession stands and two-dollar sodas at the Pepsi Fountain. First pitch on Friday, July 22 is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
