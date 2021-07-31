Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Work schedule for week of Aug. 2-6

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

City of Charlottesville

(NEW) Route 250 – Resurfacing operations from Park Street to the Rivanna River bridge. Expect alternating lane closures in both directions from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday.

Albemarle County

Albemarle Design-Build Projects – Be alert for construction activities in the following areas:

Route 250 (Richmond Road) at Interstate 64. Construction of diverging diamond interchange. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour. Left lane closed in both directions on Route 250 Sunday through Thursday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Use caution traveling through the work zone and be alert for construction vehicles entering and exiting the work area.

Route 20 (Stony Point Road) at Route 649 (Proffit Road). Construction of a roundabout. Be alert for flagging operations on Route 20 and Route 649 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Tree trimming and brush removal westbound from mile marker 105 to mile marker 103 and eastbound from mile marker 126 to mile marker 129. Expect workers on the shoulders in both directions Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Pavement patching operations from mile marker 100 to mile marker 131. Expect alternating lane closures in both directions Sunday through Thursday from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(NEW) Route 20 (Stony Point Road) – Mowing operations from Route 250 (Richmond Road) to the Orange County line. Be alert for slow-moving vehicles and mobile lane closures Monday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 22 (Louisa Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 250 (Richmond Road) to Route 231 (Gordonsville Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and from 7:30 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Route 29 (Monacan Trail) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect alternating lane closures from Route 708 (Red Hill Road) to Route 697 (Sutherland Road) Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 29 (Monacan Trail) – Tree trimming operations from Route 692 (Plank Road) to Route 712 (North Garden Lane). Northbound left lane closed Monday and northbound right lane closed Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

(NEW) Route 231 (Gordonsville Road) – Mowing operations from Route 22 (Louisa Road) to the Orange County line. Be alert for slow-moving vehicles and mobile lane closures Monday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(NEW) Route 250 (Richmond Road) – Mowing operations from Pantops to the Fluvanna County line. Be alert for slow-moving vehicles and mobile lane closures Monday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(NEW) Route 600 (Watts Passage) – Resurfacing operations from Route 20 (Stony Point Road) to Route 29 (Seminole Trail). Expect alternating lane closures during daytime hours Wednesday and Thursday.

(NEW) Route 603 (Plunkett Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 663 (Simmons Gap Road) to the Greene Count line. Expect alternating lane closures during daytime hours Monday.

Route 640 (Gilbert Station Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over the railroad. Road closed to through traffic starting Monday. Use detour via Route 784 (Doctors Crossing), Route 600 (Watts Passage) and Route 747 (Preddy Creek Road). Anticipated completion Oct. 8.

Route 654 (Barracks Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from Route 29/250 to Route 601 (Old Garth Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 747 (Preddy Creek Road) – Resurfacing operations. Expect alternating lane closures during daytime hours Friday.

(NEW) Route 747 (Emerald Lake Road) – Resurfacing operations. Expect alternating lane closures during daytime hours Friday.

(NEW) Route 787 (Gillums Ridge Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 708 (Dry Bridge Road) to Route 682 (Broad Axe Road). Expect alternating lane closures during daytime hours Tuesday.

(NEW) Route 870 (Ivy Rose Lane) – Resurfacing operations. Expect alternating lane closures during daytime hours Monday.

(NEW) Route 1023 (Longacre Farm Lane) – Resurfacing operations. Expect alternating lane closures during daytime hours Monday.

Route 1135 (Willow Lakes Road) – Pipe replacement near the Route 20 (Scottsville Road) intersection. Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. No left turns from Route 20 northbound during work hours.

(NEW) Route 1248 (Mechums West Drive) – Resurfacing operations. Expect alternating lane closures during daytime hours Monday.

(NEW) Route 1625 (Sklyine Crest Drive) – Resurfacing operations. Expect alternating lane closures during daytime hours Tuesday.

(NEW) Route 1626 (Country Lane) – Resurfacing operations. Expect alternating lane closures during daytime hours Tuesday.

Culpeper County

(NEW) Business Route 15 (Brandy Road) – Pavement marking operations from Route 694 (Ira Hoffman Lane) to Route 15/29 (James Madison Highway). Expect mobile, alternating lane closures in both directions Sunday through Tuesday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(NEW) Route 3 (Germanna Highway) – Vegetation control operations from the town of Culpeper to the Orange County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures in both directions Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Vegetation control operations from the Fauquier County line to the Rappahannock County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures in both directions Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 29 (James Monroe Highway) – Vegetation control operations from the Madison County line to Route 299 (Madison Road). Expect mobile, alternating lane closures in both directions Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from Route 771 (Catalpa Drive) to Route 1062 (Temple Lane. Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 628 (Butler Store Road) – Removing debris and repairing bridge over the Hazel River. Road closed to traffic at bridge near Route 640 (Monumental Mills Road) until project is complete.

Fauquier County

Interstate 66 – Ditch cleaning operations between miler marker 15 and mile marker 34. Expect mobile shoulder closures in both directions Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 17 (Marsh Road/James Madison Highway/Winchester Road) – Vegetation control operations from the Stafford County line to Interstate 66. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures in both directions Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 17 (Marsh Road) – Replacing southbound bridge over the railroad and Route 805 (Bealeton Road). One southbound lane closed. Lane closure will remain in place for majority of project. Trail under bridge closed July 6-Aug. 6. Anticipated completion December 2022.

(NEW) Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Utility work under VDOT permit from the Culpeper County line to Route 681 (Holtzclaw Road). Eastbound right shoulder closed Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 667 (Old Dumfries Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes and expect intermittent, alternating lane closures near Route 28 (Catlett Road) Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 675 (Kelly Road) – Pavement marking operations between Route 1342 (Leland Drive) to Route 600 (Broad Run Church Road). Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 688 (Leeds Manor Road) – Resurfacing operations. Expect mobile alternating lane closures during daytime hours Monday through Friday. Be alert for trucks moving in and out of the work area and workers near the travel lane.

(NEW) Route 702 (Rock Hill Mill Road/Frogtown Road) – Resurfacing operations. Expect mobile alternating lane closures during daytime hours Tuesday through Friday. Be alert for trucks moving in and out of the work area and workers near the travel lane.

(NEW) Route 800 (Old Culpeper Road) – Resurfacing operations. Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

(NEW) Route 805 (Bealeton Road) – Road reduced to one lane under the Route 17 (Marsh Road) bridge. Traffic controlled by temporary traffic signals.

Various Routes – Expect intermittent flagging operations in the town of Marshall Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Business Route 17/55 (Main Street) between Frost Street and Old Stockyard Road

Business Route 17 (Winchester Road) between Main Street and Old Stockyard Road

Route 710 (Rectortown Road) between Salem Avenue and Main Street

Route 1003 (Frost Street) between Salem Avenue and Anderson Avenue

Fluvanna County

Route 656 (Bremo Road) – Rehabilitating two bridges about 0.3-mile east of Route 657 (Bremo Bluff Road). Use alternate routes.

Route 659 (Kents Store Way) – Pipe replacement between Route 250 (Three Notch Road) and Route 626 (Jordan Store Road). Road closed to through traffic until Aug. 4. Use Route 626 as signed detour route.

Greene County

(NEW) Business Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Mowing operations in Stanardville. Be alert for slow-moving vehicles and mobile lane closures Monday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Mowing operations from the Albemarle County line to the Madison County line. Be alert for slow-moving vehicles and mobile lane closures Monday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Mowing operations from the Rockingham County line to the Orange County line. Be alert for slow-moving vehicles and mobile lane closures Monday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(NEW) Route 230 (Madison Road) – Mowing operations from Stanardsville to the Madison County line. Be alert for slow-moving vehicles and mobile lane closures Monday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Louisa County

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Ditch cleaning operations from mile marker 143 to mile marker 147.5. Expect workers on the shoulders in both directions Wednesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Pavement patching operations from mile marker 131 to mile marker 147.5. Expect alternating lane closures in both directions Sunday through Thursday from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Inspecting Route 15 (James Madison Highway) bridge over I-64. Expect alternating lane closures in both directions Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 208 (Davis Highway) – School Bus Road realignment project. Be alert for construction workers and vehicles near the travel lanes between Route 625 (Chalk Level Road) and Route 767 (School Bus Road). Expect intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging.

Route 647 (Harts Mill Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over the South Anna River. Road closed to through traffic. Detour via Route 640 (East Old Mountain Road) and Route 522 (Cross County Road). Anticipated completion Sept. 22.

Route 767 (School Bus Road) – School Bus Road realignment project. Relocating Route 767 to align with Route 625 (Chalk Level Road). Anticipated completion Dec. 15.

Madison County

(NEW) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Vegetation control operations from Greene County line to the Culpeper County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures in both directions Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Mowing operations from Greene County line to the Culpeper County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures in both directions Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 607 (Repton Mill Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Beautiful Run. Road closed to through traffic starting Monday. Use Route 231 (Blue Ridge Turnpike) or Route 230 (Orange Road) to access Route 607. Anticipated completion Aug. 13.

Orange County

(NEW) Route 15 (James Madison Highway) – Vegetation control operations from Gordonsville to the town of Orange. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures in both directions Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 20 (Constitution Highway) – Pavement marking operations from Route 693 (Montpelier Road) to the Albemarle County line. Expect mobile alternating lane closures Sunday through Friday from 7:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) – Bridge deck repairs between Route 611 (Raccoon Ford Road) and Route 701 (Transco Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Rappahannock County

(NEW) Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Vegetation control operations from the Culpeper County line to Route 522 (Sperryville Pike). Expect mobile, alternating lane closures in both directions Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Slope and drainage work from Route 667 (Estes Mill Road) to the Page County line. Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) – Pipe replacement between Route 641 (Aileen Road) and Route 729 (Ben Venue Road). Expect alternating lane closures Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

