Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Work for week of July 1-5

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

VDOT will suspend most highway work zones for several days during the Independence Day holiday travel period. Lane closures will be lifted from noon Wednesday, July 3 to noon Friday, June 5. A list of Culpeper District closures that will remain in place is available online.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at http://www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Albemarle County

(UPDATE) Route 20 (Scottsville Road) – Tree trimming operations between Route 720 (Harris Creek Road) and Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway). Expect lane closures Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Signal work at Route 643 (Polo Grounds Road). Expect intermittent lane closures Monday through Wednesday and Friday between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.

(UPDATE) Route 29 (Monacan Trail/Seminole Trail) – Vegetation control operations from the Nelson County line to the Greene County line. Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Wednesday and Friday from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 601 (Old Garth Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Road closed to through traffic from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Anticipated completion Aug. 2.

Route 678 (Owensville Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit between Route 1601 (Meriwether Drive) and Route 1636 (Holkham Drive). Expect lane closures controlled by flagging Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 1521 (Timberwood Parkway) – Hollymead Dam Reinforcement Project. Northbound lane closed under VDOT permit from Shadybrook Trail to Cove Pointe Road. Follow signed detour.

Culpeper County

(UPDATE) Route 29 (James Madison Highway) – Vegetation control operations from the Madison County line to the Fauquier County line. Expect slow moving vehicles Monday through Wednesday and Friday from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Fauquier County

(UPDATE) Interstate 66 – Repairing Route 723 (Ashville Road) bridge over I-66. Expect westbound lane closures starting at 8 p.m. nightly Monday through Friday except during the Independence Day holiday travel period. Lane closures may be in place during the times listed below:

· 8 p.m. Monday to 1 p.m. Tuesday

· 8 p.m. Tuesday to 12 p.m. Wednesday

· 9 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday

· 6 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday

· 6 p.m. Sunday to 1 p.m. Monday

Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass) – Construction of grade-separated interchange near Route 880

(Lord Fairfax Road):

· Through early August, drivers should expect daytime lane closures on Business Route 15/17/29. The inside left turn lane from northbound Route 15/17/29 to northbound Business Route 15/17/29 may also be closed during the day.

· The contractor will maintain 11-foot travel lanes with barrier in place in both directions for the majority of the project.

(NEW) Business Route 15/17/29 – Expect new traffic pattern July 2. Southbound traffic coming from Warrenton will shift left into the median between Alwington Boulevard and Route 15/17/29. Northbound traffic will not be affected by the shift.

(UPDATE) Route 17 (Winchester Road / Marsh Road / James Madison Highway) – Vegetation control operations between Marshall and the Stafford County line. Expect slow moving vehicles Monday through Wednesday and Friday from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(NEW) Route 17 (Winchester Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) to Route 50 (John S Mosby Highway). Expect alternating lane closures in both directions from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly starting June 28.

(NEW) Route 17 (Marsh Road) – Resurfacing operations northbound from Route 836 (Harpers Run Road) to Bealeton and southbound between Bealeton and the Stafford County line. Expect alternating lane closures in both directions from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly starting June 28.

(NEW) Route 15/17/29 (James Madison Highway) – Resurfacing operations from Business Route 15/17/29 to about 0.5-mile south of Route 605 (Dumfries Road). Expect alternating lane closures in both directions from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly starting June 28.

(NEW) Route 15/29 (James Madison Highway) – Resurfacing operations from Route 28 (Catlett Road) to Route 844 (Fayetteville Road). Expect alternating lane closures in both directions from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly starting June 28.

Route 29 (Lee Highway) – “Cut The Hills” project. Expect nightly lane closures in both directions Sunday through Friday for initial project tasks. Lane closures during the week will be lifted by 5 a.m. northbound and 7 a.m. southbound.

(NEW) Route 628 (Landmark Road) – Pipe installation between Route 628 (Bust Head Road) and Route 628 (Logans Mill Road). Road closed Monday and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Follow posted detour.

(UPDATE) Route 643 (Meetze Road) – Pipe installation between Route 670 (Old Auburn Road) and Route 674 (Green Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 643 (Eustace Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Licking Run. Traffic using temporary road near existing bridge. Use caution in work zone.

Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Road) – Shoulder closures and intermittent flagging operations near Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass) for Warrenton Southern Interchange project. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Warrenton Park and Ride – Park and ride expansion project. Obey construction signs and parking restrictions. The northern section of parking near Route 605 and the spaces near the bus shelter are closed. Towing enforced. Anticipated completion Nov. 8.

Fluvanna County

Route 629 (Deep Creek Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Middle Fork Kent Branch near Route 631 (Dogwood Drive). Road closed to through traffic. Follow signed detour. Anticipated completion Oct. 2019.

Greene County

(NEW) Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Ditch cleaning operations between Route 625 (Goose Pond Road) and the Rockingham County line. Right lane and right shoulder closed Monday and Tuesday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Wednesday from 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Louisa County

Route 669 (Ellisville Drive) – Rehabilitating bridge over White Creek. Road closed to through traffic through mid-August. Follow posted detour.

Various Routes – Resurfacing operations in “The Waters at Lake Anna” on Routes 1301 through 1326. Expect lane closures from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 28 and July 1-3 on the routes listed below. On-street parking restrictions may also be implemented. Follow work zone signs.

· Acorn Drive

· Beauregard Way

· Boomerang Loop

· Cincinnati Place

· Decatur Lane

· Dixie Way

· Fir Court

· Fire Eater Court

· Fleeter Street

· Hemlock Loop

· Highlander Path

· Holly Court

· Kangaroo Court

· Kentuck Place

· Lake Forest Drive

· Little Sorrell Way

· Lookout Terrace

· Nellie Lane

· Oak Haven Drive

· Old Fox Court

· Roderick Place

· Slasher Place

· Spruce Drive

· Traveller Street

· Winchester Trail

Madison County

(NEW) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Mobile mowing and trimming operations between the Greene County line and the Culpeper County line. Be alert for workers and slow moving equipment near the travel lanes Monday and Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Wednesday from 7 a.m. to noon.

(UPDATE) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Vegetation control operations between the Greene County line and the Culpeper County line. Expect slow moving vehicles Monday through Wednesday and Friday between 6 p.m. and 5 a.m.

(NEW) Route 230 (Wolftown-Hood Road) – Tree trimming between Route 29 (Seminole Trail) and Stanardsville. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday and Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Wednesday from 7 a.m. to noon.

Rappahannock County

(NEW) Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Shoulder repairs between Route 1003 (Sons Road) and Route 626 (Tiger Valley Road). Mobile shoulder closures. Be alert for workers near travel lanes Monday and Tuesday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

