Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Week of May 31-June 4

Published Friday, May. 28, 2021, 7:54 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Travel over the Memorial Day holiday weekend is expected to be heavy this year, possibly at or even above pre-pandemic levels. The Virginia Department of Transportation will do its part to move traffic more safely and efficiently by suspending most highway work zones and lifting most lane closures on interstates and other major roads in Virginia between noon on Friday, May 28 and noon on Tuesday, June 1.

While lane closures will be lifted in most locations, motorists may encounter semi-permanent work zones that remain in place during this time. A full listing of those lane closures can be found on VDOT’s website.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at http://www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Route 250 Emergency Closure Information, Albemarle-Nelson counties

Route 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) – Emergency work zone due to rockslide. Road closed between Route 6 (Afton Mountain Road) in Nelson County and Route 750 (Old Turnpike Road) just west of Route 151 (Critzers Shop Road). Use Interstate 64 to cross Afton Mountain. Closure will remain in place for several weeks.

Albemarle County

(UPDATE) Albemarle Design-Build Projects

Diverging Diamond Interchange: Eastbound and westbound left lanes closed on Route 250 (Richmond Road) near Interstate 64 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday night. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Tree trimming and brush removal operations from mile marker 112 to 114 and 127 to 129. Mobile right shoulder closures Tuesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Sign repairs between mile marker 116 and 122 both eastbound and westbound. Right shoulder closures Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Drainage work between mile maker 130 and mile marker 132. Eastbound right shoulder closed from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Bridge work at mile marker 127 over Route 22 (Louisa Road). Expect eastbound alternating lane closures Tuesday through Friday from 7 p.m. to 1 p.m. and westbound alternating lane closures from 7 p.m. to 8 a.m.

(NEW) Route 6 (Irish Road) – Installation of raised pavement markers from the Nelson County line to the town of Scottsville. Expect mobile alternating lane closures Tuesday through Friday from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

(UPDATE) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Paving operations just south of Lewis and Clark Drive. Northbound right lane closed Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Pavement marking operations in both directions between Route 743 (Hydraulic Road) and Route 649 (Proffit Road). Expect mobile, alternating lane closures from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday through Friday.

Route 29 (Monacan Trail) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect alternating lane closures from Route 711 (Burton Road) to Route 697 (Sutherland Road) Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 631 (Old Lynchburg Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Southbound right lane closed from Route 781 (Sunset Avenue Extended) to Route 1870 (Ambrose Commons Drive) from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Use caution traveling through the work zone.

(UPDATE) Route 635 (Miller School Road) – Paving operations from Route 637 (Dick Woods Road) to Route 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike). Expect alternating lane closures Tuesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 654 (Barracks Road) – Paving operations from Route 656 (Georgetown Road) to Route 601 (Old Garth Road). Expect alternating lane closures Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 789 (Buck Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit between Route 810 (Crozet Avenue) and Route 788 (Railroad Avenue). Alternating lane closures Tuesday through Friday between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Route 1403 (Berkmar Drive) – Road work under VDOT permit between Route 1438 (Hilton Heights Road) and Route 1417 (Woodbrook Drive). Southbound traffic will use center lane.

Culpeper County

(UPDATE) Route 29 (James Monroe Highway) – Utility work under VDOT permit between Route 1178 (Monitor Road) and Route 725 (Little Oak Drive). Alternating lane closures and right shoulder closed Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 29 (James Monroe Highway/James Madison Highway) – Installation of raised pavement markers from the Madison County line to the Fauquier County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(NEW) Route 613 (Waterloo Road) — Utility work under permit from the Rappahannock County line to U.S. 211 (Lee Highway). Westbound lane closed Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Route 1035 (Rillhurst Drive) – Paving operations with alternating lane closures. Be alert for workers and equipment in the work zone; expect brief delays on Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Fauquier County

(UPDATE) Interstate 66 – Bridge deck repairs. Alternating eastbound lane closures from mile marker 33 to mile marker 37, Tuesday through Friday, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Interstate 66 – Installation of raised pavement markers in both directions between mile marker 14 and mile marker 36. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. Tuesday through Friday.

(NEW) Route 17 (Winchester Road) – Turn lane construction between Route 812 (Dondoric Farm Road) and Route 703 (Enon Church Road). Right lane and right shoulder closed, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Friday.

Route 28 (Catlett Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit near Route 616 (Bristersburg Road). Expect alternating lane closures nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 29 (James Madison Highway) – Utility work under permit. Right shoulder closed, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.

From (Route 744 (Lovers Lane) to Route 651 (Lees Mill Road)

From Route 800 (Old Culpeper Road) to Route 687 (Opal Road)

(UPDATE) Route 55 (West Main Street) – Utility work under permit between Route 1020 (Emerald Lane) and Route 1003 (Frost Street). Lane closures, traffic controlled by flaggers, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Friday.

Route 245 (Old Tavern Road) – Bridge work at Interstate 66. Southbound right lane closed. Speed limit reduced to 45 miles per hour. Use caution traveling through the work zone.

(NEW) Route 661 (Botha Road) – From Route 651 (Lees Mill Road) to Route 786 (OKeefe Road) Paving operations with alternating lane closures, Wednesday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Fluvanna County

Interstate 64 – Installation of raised pavement markers in both directions between mile marker 131 and mile marker 137. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Tuesday through Friday.

Route 6 (East Main Street) – Pavement marking operations in both directions between Route 15 (James Madison Highway) and the Albemarle County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.

Route 15 (James Madison Highway) – Pavement marking operations in both directions between the Buckingham County line and Route 250 (Three Notch Road). Expect mobile, alternating lane closures from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway) – Pavement marking operations in both directions between Garland Lane/Pennwood Farm and the Albemarle County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

Route 250 (Three Notch Road) – Pavement marking operations in both directions between Route 15 (James Madison Highway) and the Albemarle County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

Route 656 (Bremo Road) – Rehabilitating two bridges about 0.3-mile east of Route 657 (Bremo Bluff Road). Use alternate routes. Anticipated completion July 5.

Greene County

Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Pavement marking operations in both directions between the Madison County line and the Albemarle County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday through Friday.

Louisa County

Route 22 (Louisa Highway) – Pavement marking operations from the Albemarle County line to Route 522/208 in Mineral. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 15 (James Madison Highway) – Pavement marking operations from Route 250 (Three Notch Road) to the Fluvanna County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures starting Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 208 (Courthouse Road/Davis Highway) – Pavement marking operations from Route 659 (Kents Store Road) to the Spotsylvania County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 208 (Davis Highway) – School Bus Road realignment project. Be alert for construction workers and vehicles near the travel lanes between Route 625 (Chalk Level Road) and Route 767 (School Bus Road). Expect intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging Tuesday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 250 (Three Notch Road) – Pavement marking operations in both directions between the Fluvanna County line and the Goochland County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

(UPDATE) Route 522 (Cross Country Road) – Pavement marking operations in both directions between Route 33 and Route 250 (Broad Street Road). Expect mobile, alternating lane closures from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Route 647 (Harts Mill Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over the South Anna River. Road closed to through traffic. Detour via Route 640 (East Old Mountain Road) and Route 522 (Cross County Road). Anticipated completion Sept. 22.

Route 767 (School Bus Road) – School Bus Road realignment project. Relocating Route 767 to align with Route 625 (Chalk Level Road). Be alert for construction workers and vehicles near the travel lanes. Anticipated completion Dec. 15.

Madison County

Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Pavement marking operations in both directions from Route 230 (Orange Road) to Route 9731 (Mountaineer Lane) the Madison County line and the Albemarle County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Tuesday through Friday.

Route 230 (Orange Road) – Bridge deck repairs, from Route 626 (Oneals Road) to Route 661 (Trinity Lane). Expect alternating lane closures between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., Tuesday through Friday.

Orange County

Route 635 (Greenwood Road) – Replacing bridge over the Norfolk Southern Railroad. Expect intermittent daytime flagging operations. Existing bridge will remain open to traffic during construction. Anticipated completion June 2021.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

Related

Comments