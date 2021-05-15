Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Week of May 17-21

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at http://www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Route 250 Emergency Closure Information, Albemarle-Nelson counties

Route 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) – Emergency work zone due to rockslide. Road closed between Route 6 (Afton Mountain Road) in Nelson County and Route 750 (Old Turnpike Road) just west of Route 151 (Critzers Shop Road). Use Interstate 64 to cross Afton Mountain. Closure will remain in place for several weeks.

Albemarle County

(UPDATE) Albemarle Design-Build Projects

Diverging Diamond Interchange: Westbound left lane closed on Route 250 (Richmond Road) near Interstate 64 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday night. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Litter removal and mowing operations from mile marker 100 to mile marker 131. Expect slow moving vehicles near the travel lanes Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and watch for slow moving vehicles in the left lane Monday through Friday from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Brush removal operations from mile marker 111 to mile marker 114 and from mile marker 116 to mile marker 131. Right shoulder closed Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Drainage work between mile maker 130 and mile marker 132. Eastbound right shoulder closed from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Bridge work at mile marker 127 over Route 22 (Louisa Road). Expect alternating eastbound and westbound lane closures Monday through Thursday from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 20 (Stony Point Road) – Tree trimming operations from Route 1421 (Elk Drive) to the Orange County line. Expect alternating lane closures controlled by flagging Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Pavement marking operations in both directions between Route 743 (Hydraulic Road) and Route 649 (Proffit Road). Expect mobile, alternating lane closures from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Friday.

Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Pipe work just south of Lewis and Clark Drive. Southbound right turn lane closed Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Mowing operations from Route 649 (Proffit Road) to the Greene County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Route 29 (Monacan Trail Road) – Mowing operations from the Nelson County line to Charlottesville. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Route 29 (Monacan Trail Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect alternating lane closures from Route 711 (Burton Road) to Route 697 (Sutherland Road) Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 631 (Old Lynchburg Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Southbound right lane closed from Route 781 (Sunset Avenue Extended) to Route 1870 (Ambrose Commons Drive) starting Monday. Use caution traveling through the work zone.

(UPDATE) Route 654 (Barracks Road) – Resurfacing operations and pavement marking operations from Route 656 (Georgetown Road) to Route 601 (Old Garth Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 1403 (Berkmar Drive) – Road work under VDOT permit between Route 1438 (Hilton Heights Road) and Route 1417 (Woodbrook Drive). Southbound traffic will use center lane.



(NEW) Various Routes – Mowing operations on the routes listed below. Expect slow moving vehicles Monday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 601/614 (Garth Road) from Route 654 (Barracks Road) to Route 810 (Browns Gap Turnpike)

Route 635 (Miller School Road) from Route 692 (Plank Road) to Route 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike)

Route 637 (Dick Woods Road) from Route 635 to Route 250

Route 643 (Polo Grounds Road) from Route 29 (Seminole Trail) to Route 649 (Proffit Road)

Route 649 (Proffit Road) from Route 29 to Route 20 (Stony Point Road)

Route 654 (Barracks Road) from Route 601 to Route 29/250

Route 676/678 (Owensville Road) from Route 614 to Route 250

Route 692 (Plank Road) from Route 29 (Monacan Trail Road) to Route 250

Route 729 (Milton Road) from Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway) to Route 250 (Richmond Road)

Route 732 (Milton Road) from Route 729 to Route 53

Route 743 (Earlysville Road/Advance Mills Road) from Route 631 (Rio Road) to Route 641 (Frays Mill Road)

Culpeper County

(NEW) Route 3 (Germanna Highway) – Pavement marking operations from the town of Culpeper to the Orange County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures in both directions Monday through Friday from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

(NEW) Route 29 (James Monroe Highway) – Utility work under VDOT permit between Route 725 (Little Oak Drive) and the Madison County line. Right shoulder closed Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 29 (James Monroe Highway/James Madison Highway) – Pavement marking operations from the Madison County line to the Fauquier County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(NEW) Route 29 (James Monroe Highway/James Madison Highway) – Mowing operations from the Madison County line to the Fauquier County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 622 (Old Bridge Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 211 (Lee Highway) and Route 613 (Waterloo Road) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

(UPDATE) Route 640 (Ryland Chapel Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) to Route 625 (Mount Zion Church Road). Expect alternating lane closures Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 663 (Alanthus Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 29 (James Madison Highway) to Route 625 (Mount Zion Church Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fauquier County

(UPDATE) Interstate 66 – Ditch cleaning operations. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes between mile marker 15 and mile marker 35 Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Mowing operations from mile marker 14 to mile marker 36. Expect slow moving vehicles near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Interstate 66 – Installation of raised pavement markers in both directions between mile marker 14 and mile marker 36. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. Monday through Friday.

Route 28 (Catlett Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit near Route 616 (Bristersburg Road). Expect alternating lane closures nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 245 (Old Tavern Road) – Bridge work at Interstate 66. Southbound right lane closed. Speed limit reduced to 45 miles per hour. Use caution traveling through the work zone.

Fluvanna County

Route 656 (Bremo Road) – Rehabilitating two bridges about 0.3-mile east of Route 657 (Bremo Bluff Road). Use alternate routes. Anticipated completion July 5.

Louisa County

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Utility work under VDOT permit between mile marker 143 and mile marker 136. Be alert for slow roll operations and brief traffic stops in both directions Sunday from 5 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Interstate 64 – Installation of raised pavement markers between mile marker 131 and mile marker 136. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Friday.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Replacing pipe in the median at mile marker 147.5. Left shoulders closed in both directions and emergency vehicle crossover closed to all traffic Monday through Friday.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Litter removal and mowing operations from mile marker 131 to mile marker 147. Expect slow moving vehicles near the travel lanes Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and watch for slow moving vehicles in the left lane Monday through Friday from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(UPDATE) Route 22/208 (Davis Highway) – School Bus Road realignment project. Be alert for construction workers and vehicles near the travel lanes between Route 625 (Chalk Level Road) and Route 767 (School Bus Road). Expect intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Route 33 (Spotswood Trail/Jefferson Highway) – Pavement marking operations from Route 15 (James Madison Highway) to the Hanover County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures starting Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 208 (Courthouse Road/Davis Highway) – Inspection of reflective pavement markers between Route 642 (Old Bickley Town Road) and the town of Mineral. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 647 (Harts Mill Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over the South Anna River. Road closed to through traffic. Detour via Route 640 (East Old Mountain Road) and Route 522 (Cross County Road). Anticipated completion Sept. 22.

Route 767 (School Bus Road) – School Bus Road realignment project. Relocating Route 767 to align with Route 625 (Chalk Level Road). Be alert for construction workers and vehicles near the travel lanes. Anticipated completion Dec. 15.

Orange County

(UPDATE) Route 15 (James Madison Highway) – Pavement marking operations from the town of Gordonsville to the Madison County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

(UPDATE) Route 20 (Constitution Highway) – Pavement marking operations from the town of Orange to the Albemarle County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.

(UPDATE) Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Pavement marking operations from the town of Gordonsville to the Greene County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.

(UPDATE) Route 231 (Blue Ridge Turnpike) – Pavement marking operations from Gordonsville to the Madison County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.

Route 635 (Greenwood Road) – Replacing bridge over the Norfolk Southern Railroad. Expect intermittent daytime flagging operations. Existing bridge will remain open to traffic during construction. Anticipated completion June 2021.

Rappahannock County

(NEW) Route 231 (F T Valley Road) – Mowing operations from the Madison County line to Route 522 (Sperryville Pike). Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) – Mowing operations from Route 211 (Lee Highway) to the Warren County line. Be alert for slow moving vehicles Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 522 (Sperryville Pike) – Mowing operations from the Culpeper County line to Sperryville. Be alert for slow moving vehicles Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 522 (Sperryville Pike) – Inspecting bridge over Blackwater Creek north of Route 604 (Round Hill Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

