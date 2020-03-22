Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Week of March 23-27

Published Sunday, Mar. 22, 2020, 7:12 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Albemarle County

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Westbound bridge work over Route 20 at exit 121.

Extended westbound lane closures are scheduled during the following times, weather permitting:

o 8 p.m. Friday, March 20 until 6 a.m. Monday, March 23

o 8 p.m. Friday, March 27 until 6 a.m. Monday, March 30

The entrance ramp from northbound Route 20 to westbound I-64 will also be closed.

Anticipate brief traffic stops on Route 20.

Interstate 64 – Roadside maintenance in both directions between mile marker 100 and mile marker 131. Be alert for operations with workers on both shoulders Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 20 (Monticello Avenue/Scottsville Road) – Expect nightly lane closures in both directions at I-64 Monday through Friday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Road and utility work under VDOT permit for new development. Expect nightly lane closures from north of Route 649 (Proffit Road) to Northside Drive. Median crossovers closed. Follow traffic controls.

Route 29 (Monacan Trail Road) – Preparation for bridge work. Expect lane closures in both directions at Interstate 64 Monday through Friday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(NEW) Route 29 (Monacan Trail Road) – Mowing operations from Route 692 (Plank Road) to Interstate 64. Expect slow moving vehicles and intermittent lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 250 (Richmond Road) – Debris removal between Route 729 (North Milton Road) and Route 1054 (Glenmore Way). Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

(NEW) Route 250 (Richmond Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit between Route 20 (Stony Point Road) and Pantops Mountain Road. Westbound right lane closed Monday through Friday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(NEW) Route 602 (Howardsville Road) – Railroad crossing work under VDOT permit in Nelson County near Albemarle County line. Road closed to through traffic Tuesday through Friday.

(NEW) Route 851 (Dominion Drive) – Road closed to through traffic at entrance to 29th Place Shopping Center due to failing pipe. Nearby utilities must be relocated before replacement activities can begin.

Culpeper County

Business Route 15 (Remington Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Rappahannock River at the Fauquier County line. Road closed to through traffic with posted detour. Anticipated completion Oct. 2020.

(NEW) Route 672 (Stones Mill Road) – Pipe replacement between Route 669 (Carrico Mills Road) and Route 724 (Youngs Lane). Road closed to through traffic from 7 a.m. Monday until 5 p.m. Wednesday. Follow detour.

Waterloo Bridge – Bridge restoration over the Rappahannock River. Anticipated completion April 2021.

Fauquier County

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Debris removal operations in both directions between mile marker 16 and mile marker 28. Expect vehicles on the right shoulder Monday through Friday.

Interstate 66 – Work on the shoulder. Eastbound right shoulder closed at mile marker 30 Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Business Route 15 (Remington Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Rappahannock River at the Culpeper County line. Road closed to through traffic with posted detour. Anticipated completion October 2020.

(NEW) Route 15 (Lee Highway) – Roadside maintenance in both directions from Cedar Run Drive to the Prince William County line. Expect alternating lane closures Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass) – Construction of grade-separated interchange near Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Road):

Expect intermittent nighttime lane closures

Expect intermittent daytime lane closures on Business Route 15/17/29

Contractor will maintain 11-foot travel lanes with barrier in place in both directions.

Route 643 (Meetze Road) – Road work under VDOT permit between Route 674 (Lunsford Road) and Route 670 (Old Meetze Road). Right lane closed Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Follow traffic controls.

Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Road) – Shoulder closures and intermittent flagging operations near Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass) for Warrenton Southern Interchange project. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Waterloo Bridge – Bridge restoration over the Rappahannock River. Anticipated completion April 2021.

Fluvanna County

Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway) – Construction of a roundabout at Route 618 (Lake Monticello Road). Expect daytime flagging operations on weekdays. Plan extra travel time. Anticipated completion Nov. 17.

Greene County

(NEW) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Mowing operations between the Albemarle County line and the Madison County line. Expect slow moving vehicles and intermittent lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 670 (Preddy Creek Road) – Replacing large pipe structure that carries Preddy Creek under the road. Road closed to through traffic starting March 30. Anticipated completion July 10.

Louisa County

Interstate 64 – Roadside maintenance in both directions between mile marker 131 and mile marker 147.5. Be alert for mobile operations with workers on the roadway shoulders Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 624 (Mount Pleasant Church Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Christopher Creek. Road closed to through traffic starting Monday. Follow posted detour. Anticipated completion April 30.

Madison County

(NEW) Business Route 29 (North Main Street) – Sidewalk work from Route 634 (Washington Street) to Route 231 (North Blue Ridge Turnpike). Expect flagging operations Monday through Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Orange County

Route 20 (Constitution Highway) – Construction of a roundabout at Route 231 (Blue Ridge Turnpike). Expect flagging operations, traffic pattern changes and shoulder closures. Anticipated completion Dec. 7.

(NEW) Route 20 (Constitution Highway) – Inspection of bridge over Mine Run. Expect alternating lane closures Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) – Resurfacing operations from Route 719 (Belmont Road) to the Spotsylvania County line. Expect alternating lane closures starting Friday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Route 604 (Gold Dale Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 621 (Old Plank Road) to Route 611 (Parker Road). Expect lane closures controlled by flagging daily from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

(NEW) Route 651 (Terrys Run Road) – Inspecting bridge. Expect alternating lane closures controlled by flagging Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Rappahannock County

Route 612 (Old Hollow Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over the North Fork Thornton River. Road closed to through traffic. Follow posted detour. Anticipated completion April 24.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”